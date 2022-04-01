For those looking for a fun film on a night out, “The Lost City” is a good contender.
“The Lost City” follows the story of a novelist named Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock). After a meet and greet, she gets kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can help him find the city and treasure she talks about in her book. When the cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), realizes what happens, he goes after them to try to save Sage.
Although the film is about an exotic rescue mission, “The Lost City” is more of a comedic action film. There are many laugh-out-loud moments sparked by both Tatum and Bullock, but the real humor begins further into the movie. Most of it comes from their survival skills within the jungle.
Some scenes are more mature than others, but not in a way that’s too explicit, as the writers did a good job balancing PG-13 content with other types of humor.
The actors were chosen for roles that have the persona they typically play. When Bullock is featured in a comedy movie, she usually plays someone who’s somewhat professional but also humorous. As for Tatum, he’s known to play the attractive guy that all the women are interested in — and who enjoys that type of attention. Although Radcliffe played a hero in the “Harry Potter” saga, he’s done an impressive job playing the bad guy in past movies, so it’s no surprise he maintained that reputation. These three actors have experience with these types of characters, so they had their personalities down pat.
The chemistry between Bullock and Tatum works well, which delivers more realism to the film. Their characters aren’t the best of friends, so that’s shown in a humorous way. The characters also have different personalities, so there are back-and-forth bickering moments executed with a comedic twist.
While “The Lost City” has comedy and adventure, it also has romance. Although it’s predictable, there’s some originality that made it sweet, but only a little, which was a bit disappointing.
The film is like a combination of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “National Treasure” and “Jungle Cruise” with a hint of “Now You See Me 2.” It’s shot mostly in a fictional jungle, which gives it the “Jumanji” aspect. The “National Treasure” connection comes from Loretta’s knowledge on fictional history. Before writing novels, she was interested in archeology and the discovery of hidden places, which gave her the knowledge on the treasure that Fairfax wants.
When it comes to the main concept, it might seem similar to the storyline of “Jungle Cruise.” Both movies focus on a race to see who can find the treasure in the jungle first. The film’s adventure begins when Sage is taken to Fairfax and is forced to finish a task or face consequences – a plot point vaguely similar to “Now You See Me 2.”
“The Lost City” is the type of movie that audiences should see if they just want to go to the theater. It’s not a standout movie, for sure. There aren’t any award-worthy components and throughout the production, parallels to similar movies are easy to spot. The action is enjoyable and the comedy is amusing, but it’s just another add-in film for theaters.
