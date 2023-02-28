After the rollercoaster that was episode 5, “The Last Of Us” slows things down in its sixth installment and highlights what makes the series so incredible: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
The two have encountered a plethora of characters along their journey, most of which quickly die in the process. While we see Joel and Ellie consistently, we seem to have spent the least amount of time focusing on them, opting to study characters like Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) or the brothers from the last episode. Taking us out of the action for a bit, our protagonists not only come to an understanding with each other but with viewers at home.
The episode starts off with a truly hilarious interaction between the two and a surviving couple in their cabin. Joe holds Marlon (Graham Greene) at gunpoint looking for information while an indifferent Florence (Elaine Miles) interjects with her own jabs about their marriage. It was so easy to get used to every stranger being a threat or an enemy, you forget some people in the apocalypse, for a lack of better words, are just chilling. Leaving the cabin, viewers are met with a quick scare as Joel is seen clutching his chest.
After a cute scene between Eliie and Joel about their hopes for the future, they finally make it to the compound and to Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel’s brother. Tommy, shown to be a screw-up 20 years ago, is now the beholder of everything Joel’s lost: Stability, a wife with a baby on the way and even a flock of sheep. Tommy proves there’s still time for Joel to change.
After a much needed meal and a brief recap between brothers, Joel goes off with Tommy, while Ellie gets cleaned up with Maria (Rutina Wesley), Tommy’s wife. For one of the first times since their journey began, Ellie’s separated from Joel and the expression on Ramsey’s face, if only for a second, sent chills down my spine. Through all the trouble she gives Joel, all the attempts to act like she doesn’t care, the second she realizes she has to be apart from him, she’s downright terrified.
This performance continues with Ramsey showing a more vulnerable side of Ellie that’s been tucked away in a cocoon of angst and resentment. Ellie’s so determined to show her grit and independence, but she clearly doesn’t know what she would do if actually granted total freedom. While Maria tries to appeal to Ellie and rupture her faith in Joel, he’s explaining to Tommy how he’s lost faith in himself.
From the get-go, Joel has detached himself from everything. Ellie, Tess and his own daughter are all subjects he quickly shoots down or deflects. He’s gone as far as forbidding the topic of Tess’s death from conversation. All these traumatic moments from the season thus far appeared to be something Joel could just brush off,yet it all percolated into this moment with Tommy.
Joel is scared, and he wants to pass Ellie off in fear of losing yet another person. Pedro Pascal is just phenomenal in this role, and this was a fantastic moment to really let him loose in a very touching moment. What seemed to be warning signs of a heart attack earlier in the episode were most likely brief panic attacks stemming from Joel’s inability to process all that’s happened.
Both of these moments come to a head as Joel and Ellie confront each other about these feelings they've been trying to hide. Ellie resents Joel for wanting to leave like everyone else in her life. She tells him she’s perfectly capable of taking care of herself and that she’s nothing like Joel’s daughter. Joel needles Ellie back with a cold, “I’m not your father.” Pulled straight from the game, this exchange just kills me every time.
After this falling-out, Joel puts his foot down forcing Ellie to finish this mission with Tommy. In the game, this just kind of works itself out, which is underwhelming considering the scene before was so explosive. I was hoping the show would alter this scene with a proportionally emotional reconciliation after that altercation. Unfortunately, the writers just have Joel change his mind, Ellie decide to continue with Joel and they’re on their way.
Reaching the university where Ellie was supposed to meet the fireflies, the two quickly discover it’s been abandoned and their last shot is waiting in Seattle. As everything seems to be falling into place with a new lead on the Fireflies, and Joel and Ellie more connected than ever, Joel’s impaled.
This has been the easiest show to review because it just gets better and better, truly. Even episodes like this that could be considered filler are knocking it out of the park. The last shot from this episode has me holding my breath until Sunday, so it’s safe to say I haven’t been this invested in a TV series for a very long time.