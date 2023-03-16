Editor's Note: This review contains spoilers for episode 9 of "The Last of Us" and discusses self-harm as referenced in the show.
We’ve made it to the finale.
It’s been a wild ride, but I’m happy to say that the ending was perfect. Adding some new moments while still executing ones from the game, this episode brought me back to a 15-year-old Luke experiencing this moment for the first time all over again. The only downside to this episode is the wait we’ll have to endure between seasons.
The finale opens on Anna (Ashley Johnson), Ellie’s mother and the original voice actress for Ellie in the game. She’s giving birth while fending off a zombie and finally provides an answer to how Ellie (Bella Ramsey) developed an immunity to the virus. Her mother was bitten and transferred that infected blood to Ellie before the umbilical cord was cut. Johnson did a wonderful job in this scene, it was so nice to hear her voice again and it was beautifully poetic to see the mother of this character literally give birth to her next iteration. This scene ends with Marlene (Merle Dandridge) having to execute Anna, who was revealed to be her best friend in the post-episode interview. This isn’t just a nice scene to shoehorn a cameo into the finale, as it sets up Marlene to make the same ethical choice as Joel (Pedro Pascal) down the line.
Speaking of Joel, he’s trying his best to get Ellie’s mind off of the terrifying events of the last episode. We’ve never seen Joel this jovial and talkative, even before the outbreak. Ellie’s distant and unresponsive more than ever; once full of spunk and comebacks, she’s quiet and disinterested.
This defeated disposition is interrupted when Ellie’s whisked away by something exciting. Joel tries to keep up with her and you can already start to see the panic building up in him all over again, his mind going back to the events of the last time they were separated. Once he catches up to her, he finds she’s petting a giraffe. This was a fan-favorite moment in the game, and the show nailed it again. We’re heading into a heavy sequence in both mediums, nearing the end. The giraffes are a gentle pause for both the characters and the audience to have a moment before everything changes forever.
Joel sits Ellie down and explains to her that he tried to kill himself before he met her. After losing everything, he believed he had no reason to keep going, but Ellie has become that reason for him. She doesn’t really get what he’s trying to say but she seems closer to him now that he opened up to her. All good things must come to an end and the pair get hit by a flashbang.
Once in the hospital, their ultimate destination, Fireflies tell Joel the devastating news that Ellie will die in the process of producing a cure. This hits Joel — and us — like a bus. At the genesis of their journey, Joel protected Ellie because Tess (Anna Torv) made him promise he’d take her to try and find a cure. Over the course of the show, we obviously see him grow to love Ellie like his own daughter, and now he’d rather sacrifice all of humanity for this girl he was so reluctant to look after. He isn’t a brain surgeon or an epidemiologist. He was a soldier, and Joel takes it upon himself to save the day the only way he knows how.
The ensuing montage follows Joel in almost a daze as he meanders through the halls of the hospital, immediately killing anyone who stands between him and Ellie. Pascal’s eyes glaze over in a fog and Joel seems to kill out of muscle memory. He makes it to the operating room and grabs Ellie, exiting into the parking lot and directly into Marlene. She pleads with Joel and he doesn’t even consider it, killing her and driving off.
Ellie wakes up and asks what happened, and Joel tells her the cure didn’t work. What I love about this ending is that Joel isn’t a hero. Maybe he was justified, maybe he wasn’t — that’s up to you. But Joel made a decision that will change the course of humanity forever out of the love he has for his surrogate daughter. It makes us think about what we’d do in that situation, especially if we knew that person didn’t want to be saved.
The first season ends on a hike. Joel and Ellie are talking for the first time about his daughter, but you can tell there’s something else on Ellie’s mind. Once they reach the top, Ellie stops Joel. She asks if he was telling the truth, knowing deep down something was wrong. He swears he’s telling the truth and she simply responds “okay” before quickly cutting to black. The truth is hard to fathom, but Joel lying to her would be even harder.
Never before has a video game adaptation been so authentic, high-quality and innovative with its source material. I've said before that I wasn’t planning to even watch this show, worried I’d just see yet another beloved video game grossly misrepresented. This is the first time I’ve truly felt a video game transition to TV or movies that was actually good. Not just mediocre or passible, but good.
So, the fact that my favorite game was turned into an incredible show is honestly a dream come true. The cast and crew hit it out of the park, and I’m so excited to dig into season two.
Correction: Episode 9 was the finale of "The Last of Us" first season. The episode was not the series finale.