Released in 2013, The Last of Us perfectly blended satisfying gameplay with a refreshing, emotionally-driven take on the played-out genre of a zombie apocalypse. The Last of Us is one of the highest-selling video game series of all time, selling over 37 million copies as of December 2022 — a remarkable feat, especially considering it was exclusive to the PlayStation for many years.
With this level of popularity and money to be made, it was only a matter of time before it was adapted for the screen. While multiple attempts for a movie adaptation were made over the years, Joel and Ellie’s adventure has finally landed in the form of an HBO series.
The Last of Us is one of, if not my favorite, video games of all time. I was initially dreading this series since it wouldn't have been the first time I was disappointingly burned by a video game adaptation. I happily stand corrected, although I almost feel as though I’m not the target audience.
Just to briefly summarize without giving anything away, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with escorting a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a group of insurgents across the country while trying to find his brother, Tommy, (Gabriel Luna) all while navigating a zombie apocalypse, looters and a military occupied wasteland.
Pedro Pascal plays Joel with ease, capturing just how exhausting life is during and even before the apocalypse. When he’s not trying to protect his family, he’s just trying to get by and stay alive. The chemistry with his daughter is consistently endearing and gives me hope for his journey with Ellie. The first episode added about 30 minutes of excess before the story would actually start in the game. It drags a bit at times, but Joel’s daughter, Sarah, (Nico Parker) is very entertaining to watch, so I didn’t mind diving deeper into her character as much.
I was really hoping “Booksmart” actor Kaitlyn Dever would be cast as Ellie as she was originally in talks to play the part years ago in a canceled movie adaptation. Bearing striking resemblance to the game version I always thought she’d be perfect for the role, so I wasn’t thrilled by the casting of Bella Ramsey from “Game of Thrones.” That being said, Ramsey’s performance has been hitting the mark. Oftentimes I find kid sidekick characters to be grating due to cheesy writing or the delivery of a child actor. Ellie is not bogged down by any of these and Ramsey’s confidence helps the character stand her ground when questioned by adult characters. I’m liking her so far but I can’t really form a concrete opinion until I see the chemistry between her character and Pascal’s.
After finishing the first episode, I immediately went back and played the video game up to the point where the show left off, and it was striking to see just how faithful the series is to the original source material. Entire exchanges of dialogue are taken directly from cut scenes, and shots are even framed the same way, too. I realized that almost hindered my viewing experience.
Don’t get me wrong: I’m thrilled to see the showrunners honoring the original script, but at times I think they did almost too good of a job. There were times even in exciting sequences where I felt a little bored because I’d already seen this exact scene before. At the end of the day that’s just one of the pitfalls of adapting one visual medium into another. Reading a book and seeing it come alive is a truly special experience, one that you don’t really feel when seeing the same scene twice.
The show isn’t telling this story better than the game while sharing its DNA. Instead, it’s just a clone of the game without a controller in your hand. I think the target demographic is my dad, honestly. He likes “The Walking Dead” and doesn’t like video games, so this would be right in his wheelhouse. That’s not a detractor of its quality but something to keep in mind going in. If you're a fan of games and this franchise specifically, give it a watch if you want, but this is more geared toward a new audience unfamiliar with this title.