This show just keeps getting better.
Episode 3 dispels any assumption “The Last of Us” is just another zombie apocalypse show. Not only that, but it stands apart from the original game providing longtime fans, as well as newcomers, a brand new look into the story of The Last of Us. Taking the most liberties so far with its deviation from the original plot, this flashback episode shines a light on the lives of two briefly touched-on characters.
A fan-favorite character in the video game, Bill (Nick Offerman), is shown to be a full-fledged doomsday prepper — or survivalist as he calls himself. We never see Bill before the outbreak in the game, but it’s implied he was pretty normal and went a little overboard after the zombies showed up.
Regardless of when his survival obsession began, Bill manages to fortify and upkeep an entire town, just like the game. Navigating a town full of booby traps and barbed wire, the game threw players a level with action-heavy sequences with gunfights, stealth and a boss fight. With that in mind, I was gearing up for a guns-blazing, head-smashing zombie-killing good time; I certainly wasn’t expecting to cry.
Chronicling the 20 years of Bill’s life since the outbreak, we see a man wasting no time brushing past his dead neighbors and looting everything from hardware stores to wineries. Bill has finally reached some sense of normalcy until Frank (Murray Bartlett) stumbles upon his stronghold. It’s at this point where the episode shifts into a wasteland love story between two people finding their way through unimaginable conditions.
Offerman gives his all in this episode, starting very similar to the stoic Ron Swanson of “Parks and Recreation” that most audiences know him as, but his rough exterior quickly melts as he begins to live in Frank’s company. Bartlett beautifully counters Offerman in each scene. Frank grows strawberries, tends to the lawns and paints the house — much to Bill’s dismay — but even in an apocalypse, Frank chooses to enjoy his life. It’s clear that his whole life, Bill only cared about surviving, but Frank taught him what it meant to live.
This makes the end of the episode all the more tragic: In the game, Joel finds Frank hanging from the ceiling after he got bit by a zombie. However, the show takes a much more realistic approach. Frank slowly starts to die of an unnamed disease and chooses to have one good day and end his life peacefully. Bill agrees but also poisons himself, giving up the one thing he’s fought so hard to keep and losing the one person he cared about.
Now that we’ve all gotten a good cry in, let’s jump back to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Not much happens with them in this episode. Really the only moment of importance is that Ellie has been asking for a gun since the start and Joel holds his ground by refusing. At the end of the chapter, despite agreeing that whatever Joel says goes, she takes a gun from Bill’s collection and hides it. We’ll see where this goes in the next episode, but this could be a major departure from the game changing a very important moment in Joel and Ellie’s story moving on.
Lastly, I’d like to take a moment to honor the life and career of Annie Wersching. It was announced Jan. 29 that Wersching died from cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2020.
Wersching was a prolific actress appearing in “24,” “Bosch” and many other films and TV series. In addition to her career on screen, she also provided the voice and motion capture for Tess in The Last of Us video game. These games and this series would not be the same without her contribution.