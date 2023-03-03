Joel’s dying. In the dead of winter, unresponsive and losing blood quickly. Cut to black. If you’re anything like me, that’s the moment you started holding your breath, and you’ve been holding it for seven days straight.
Sunday eventually rolls around and the show finally answers the question on everyone’s mind: what was Ellie up to back in high school? Sarcasm aside, episode 7 takes the trauma Ellie’s mentioned throughout the series and gives viewers the origin of her fears and insecurities. There’s a touching love story buried in the second half, but the exposition to get there dismally overstayed its welcome.
This episode did a fantastic job of recreating this sequence from the video game. If fans returning to this franchise don’t recall this part of the game, it’s because this was part of the Left Behind DLC. DLC —downloadable content — ranges from weapons and costumes to story expansions that can be subsequently purchased in addition to the base game. Following Ellie three weeks prior to the start of the game, the Left Behind expansion was praised for its storytelling as well as queer representation that wasn’t entirely prevalent in games in 2014.
There isn’t much to say about the first half of this episode except how Ellie’s characterization disappointed me. Ellie’s much different in the show compared to the game, but I’ve gotten used to this version. She’s meaner, more standoffish and doesn’t let others in. There was an opportunity here to show a different Ellie: An Ellie without those walls, an Ellie that’s allowed to feel. Granted, she lives in a military-occupied apocalypse, but we’ve seen characters who’ve been able to loosen up. When that girl in the gym took her Walkman and started picking on her, we knew Ellie would throw the first punch. I feel like if Ellie hadn’t been so quick to anger in this moment, it could’ve shown just how much the events of this episode affected her in the long term, leaving her with anger and resentment she still can’t process.
To Ellie’s surprise, her best friend and roommate, Riley (Storm Reid), returns after disappearing one night long ago. Not only does she find out Riley’s alive, but that she’s a Firefly. As far as Ellie knows, Fireflies are terrorists trying to disrupt the order and safety of the Quarantine Zone. Riley assures her that’s just what Ellie was taught in school and that Fireflies are nothing like that.
I’m going to skip ahead to the mall scene — the next 20 minutes really don’t add much and start to drag.
Reaching the mall, this episode finally starts to hit its stride. Once Ellie opens the door, we see her gaze of wonder in a shallow focus before taking the mall in with her in deep focus. We’ve never seen so much light and color in this show, and she’s never seen this much in her whole life. Following are more beautiful moments between Ellie and Riley, particularly a ride on the carousel.
Reid as Riley is so natural. It’s hard to pull off a child who’s casual, tough and also kind of a terrorist, but she nails it. There’s tension between her and Ramsey from the moment she’s on screen until the last shot of the episode. Ramsey’s doing a great job as always, and you really get the sense that Ellie has this crush that she can’t quite articulate.
As well-executed as their love story was, a post-apocalyptic queer love story with themes of vulnerability that ends in tragedy prior to the events of the show kind of sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Bill and Frank’s emotional episode broke the internet as well as many hearts across the world. It was such a perfect episode that Ellie and Riley’s story unfortunately pales in comparison. As is customary in all other episodes, we get really great supporting characters, but we can only feel so invested when they die in the same episode they premiered in. So as wonderful as they are, I’ve lost my ability to get attached to them.
The end of episode 7 shifts back to modern day where Joel tells Ellie to just leave for her own sake and not to wait around and watch yet another person she loves die. It never seemed like she even considered actually abandoning Joel, but it was still very satisfying to see Ellie run back down and stay with him.
Coming out of this episode, I’m just ready to get back to Joel and Ellie. We’re getting close to the finale and to capping off what may just be a near-perfect adaptation.