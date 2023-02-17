Action, humor, heart.
“The Last of Us” has it all, and it’s on full display in this episode. Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his younger brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard) join forces with Joel and Ellie while the occupying marauders comb through Kansas City in hot pursuit. Episode 5 makes some small but significant changes to the story and its characters that shine more light on characters we only see briefly in the game.
The episode kicks off with a spectacle of utter brutality from the enemy. Fires, hangings, bodies with upwards of 60 knives sticking out of them, all in the name of “freedom.” Henry and Sam are on the top of Kathleen’s (Melanie Lynskey) hit list, and she’ll kill anyone she must in order to get her revenge.
It’s revealed in this episode that Sam was suffering from leukemia and FEDRA had the only drug that could help. In return for getting the drugs from FEDRA, Henry turns in then-resistance leader and Kathleen’s brother, Michael.
The performances from Johnson and Woodard are fantastic. Unlike his character in the game, Sam’s shown to be deaf and is actually portrayed by a deaf actor. This change is so refreshing as casting conditions traditionally overlook deaf actors and choose to cast higher-profile names without impaired hearing. Woodard is magnetic, grabbing my full attention in every scene he’s in. His chemistry with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is endearing, but it breaks your heart a little as well to realize these kids haven’t had a normal day their whole life, never allowed to just play with their friends. Johnson’s equally as convincing in his role, showing a different side of survivors who can’t grapple with the idea of killing another person. We’ve seen Joel do it quite a few times and even Ellie, but Henry’s hesitation to kill, even when hunted down by an army, is an interesting dichotomy.
The action in this episode is insane. In The Last of Us video game, you have to be able to actually survive and kill the enemies on screen while managing how many bullets and supplies you have. You’re not a one-man army, because you’d be lucky to find even six bullets when scavenging in the apocalypse. With that in mind, levels in the game have maybe eight or 10 zombies to fight at a time, to make things fair.
Lucky for us, this is a show, and we’re treated to quite a spectacle: Hundreds of zombies just pouring out of the tunnels, and one giant bloater. As mentioned with the clickers, the different types of zombies are based on how long they’ve been infected. The longer a body is host to the fungus, the stronger and less human looking it will be. The bloater is a case of extremely long term infection even growing a sort of body armor of tough fungus. The bloater appears in the game, being one of the toughest enemies in the game, but we’ve never seen him like this. He’s plowing through soldiers left and right and ripping off heads with ease and it’s an incredible costume on top of that.
In previous episodes, the zombies have been a convincing threat but seemed manageable in every encounter. Coming out of this episode, it’s truly no surprise this is how the world ended, the reason society still hasn’t come back from this threat. In other zombie shows, we see society start to rebuild itself after a while. It's been 20 years and these characters are still in shambles. The might and sheer number of the zombies show why humanity is still unable to recover.
I’ve been putting it off long enough. We have to talk about the end. I’ve played the game multiple times, I knew the tragic fates of these brothers the second they came on screen. The writers of the show caught me off guard with Bill and Frank’s deaths, but I felt prepared going into this episode, steadfast in the belief I wouldn’t let this show crush my soul again. I’m proud to say I left episode 5 in good shape — after eating some ice cream and calling my mom.
Throughout the show, Joel’s very adamant that Ellie isn’t his daughter, his family or even a person. To Joel, Ellie is strictly cargo, which creates such a terrific foil between them and the brothers. Joel finds love to be a hindrance, something that will get you killed, while on the other hand, Henry might as well not be alive without love.
This show’s amazing. I'm so excited for the next episode and to see Joel and Ellie start to really become a unit and grow to have an appreciation for one another. We’re past the halfway point, and as much as I want to see what happens next, I can’t believe season one’s almost over.