While “The Last of Us” is still incredible, this episode has been my least favorite so far. There’s nothing changed in the episode that immediately ruins anything from the game, but changes that alter the implications of very strong moments later on. Despite some good action scenes and character moments, it had a tough time following the crowd pleaser episode from last week.
The episode begins with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) having a slightly concerning “Taxi Driver”moment pointing a gun at the mirror. Ellie’s gun fixation seems to be less about wanting protection, but more about thinking guns are cool and not understanding what it really means to kill someone. She deliberately disobeys Joel (Pedro Pascal) by taking a gun in the last episode.
In the moment where Joel is pinned down and Ellie shoots the marauder, it almost justifies her decision. She wipes away her tears quickly to show Joel that she can handle herself, but Joel surprisingly opens up with a vulnerable side we've never seen before. He doesn’t want Ellie to have to deal with the trauma of taking a life at such a young age. She’s clearly affected by this, but then in the next scene she’s eager, once again, to learn how to use a gun, even smiling about it. When Joel tells her to put her gun in her backpack, she immediately puts it in her pocket. It feels unfamiliar seeing Ellie with this kind of excitement about shooting people, and her repeated disregard for what Joel tells her eliminates the trust they had with each other at this point in the game. Speaking of departures from the game, let’s talk about the new characters introduced in episode 4.
Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) is the leader of the group of marauders who’ve managed to take over the quarantine zone and for all intents and purposes, Kansas City. Right off the bat, I find her a little hard to watch. Her line deliveries are never convincing, and she comes off less as intimidating and more as an annoying co-worker. It makes you wonder why the creative team even decided to introduce this character in the first place.
My biggest qualm with this episode is the humanizing of the enemy. It sounds counterintuitive that a story can benefit from nameless, faceless enemies, but that was one of the strengths in the game’s original storytelling.
Throughout the game — to both Ellie and the audience — Joel is portrayed as a protagonist who’s just trying to make it through the world as both humans and the infected are out to get him. To a certain extent, enemies are so dehumanized that the line between those who you kill and those who are already dead blurs immensely. Not going into detail, once you reach the end of the game, you realize the person you’ve been playing as isn’t a hero; he isn’t morally sound; he’s just like everyone else. We just happen to be following his story. This is also a realization Ellie has, but not this early in the show. Having Joel kill a defenseless man who’s screaming for his mother vaporizes any idea early on that Joel is altruistic going forward.
That being said, what keeps this episode alive is the chemistry between Joel and Ellie. We finally get to see them connect and see each other as something more than a necessary evil. The joke book they have is also featured in the game and such a wonderful moment between the two of them. The jokes, by the way, are actually very good. I was chuckling. The moment they share at the end of the episode with the diarrhea joke is a very genuine and heartwarming moment. It’s the first time we see Joel laugh, or even smile.
The episode ends with Sam (Keivonn Woodard) and Henry (Lamar Johnson) — who I’m so excited to see — and I like the direction they’re going to make Sam a bit younger as well as deaf. I think that will add a lot to the show in terms of storytelling and representation.