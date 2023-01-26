Editor's Note: This review includes major plot details, so beware of spoilers ahead.
As Ellie (Bella Ramsey) steps out of the quarantine zone (QZ) for the first time in her life, the audience learns of the truly horrific state of the world in this series. Filled with action, scares and incredible special effects, episode 2 proves the incredible premiere of “The Last of Us” isn’t just a one-hit wonder.
The second episode begins with another flashback to the gradual discovery of the fungal disease as it starts to spread and threaten the ecosystem. This was absent in the game, but it’s a welcome addition and one of the scariest parts of the show, as cordyceps are probably the most plausible explanation for a zombie apocalypse. It’s a great way to expand on this universe without adding random fluff into the story that fans of the game are familiar with.
Jumping ahead to the climax of the episode, the Clickers zombies that have been infected so long they are covered in a fungal exoskeleton that blinds them and they only see through echolocation, make their debut. My recommended viewing experience for this episode is with your roommate, who has a deathly fear of zombies, and her boyfriend, who’s played the whole game. We were giggling with anticipation the first time we heard the signature clicking noise in the dilapidated halls of the museum, while my roommate hid her face in cushions on the couch. Needless to say, there’s something for everybody in this show.
Speaking of the Clickers, don’t they look good? Everything looks brilliant in this show, whether it’s the crumbling, mossy sets or the corpses in various stages of fungal growth and decay. From a technical and design perspective, this show hits all the marks with astonishing consistency. It perfectly translates the game’s signature brand of gross, and I say that with the highest praise.
Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) reluctance to do anything or go anywhere is just amazing. Every encounter or close call is another reason for him to turn back to the safety behind the walls of the QZ. He obviously wishes there was some cure or vaccine, but understandably he’s run out of hope.
Tess (Anna Torv) is somewhat underwhelming. In the game, she’s tough as nails and feared by the underbelly of the QZ. In the show, she’s in the same scenes, but she simply doesn’t have much to do. She’s no longer regarded as a threat by the other characters, opting to make Joel more of the head honcho of their operation. There’s also a lack of engagement between Torv and Pascal. The show and game never quite label what their relationship is, but in the show, they give off coworker vibes, which is odd. And then she dies, and that’s kind of it for the character.
It feels as though the game made a holistic character and killed her off early, whereas the show’s writers knew she’d be killed off early, so they didn’t worry too much about fleshing her out. They did such a good job with Sarah last episode, it’s a shame they weren’t as thorough with Tess’s character. While we’re on the subject of her death, I can’t write this review in good conscience without at least mentioning it. I don’t care that she died from getting infected instead of at the hands of FEDRA, as she was in the game. In a show, you don’t need the constant switch in enemy type like in a game, so I’m not bent up about it. But the zombie fungus french kiss thing? I don’t even have an answer really; it looked cool. I just wish I was at the writers meeting when that idea was pitched.
With that, I’m looking forward to the next episode. Bill (Nick Offerman) is probably going to make an appearance, which is pretty amazing casting if you ask me. I’m also excited to see how Joel views Ellie now that Tess is gone and if he blames her for Tess’s death.
