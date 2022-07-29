There are two ways to look at “The Gray Man”:
It could be a recycled, clunky, pasted-together wash of generic action movie-making with little to say and many excesses. Or, it could be a fun, stylish, star-studded non-stop thriller that doesn’t ask you to take it seriously and lets the viewer enjoy the ride. So, is your glass half full?
Joe and Anthony Russo return to the action genre to direct Netflix's biggest production yet, which cost a reported $200 million to make. Based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney, the story follows an agent called Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) as he unravels a conspiracy that travels all the way up the CIA ladder. A corrupt executive (Regé-Jean Page) and an unconventional former agent (Chris Evans) will stop at nothing to kill him. It’s an interesting premise for sure, but the movie doesn’t really do it justice. The more notable elements are the vast setpieces, thrilling chases and all the lovely action tropes that numb the brain and provide nothing deeper than adrenaline.
“Red Notice,” another Netflix wannabe tentpole action flick, relied much too heavily on the gravitas and charisma of its enormous stars. The difference in “The Gray Man” is these stars take their performances seriously. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans both dial it up to 11 every time they’re on screen.
Evans, in an incredibly unhinged villain role, shows off notes that make you forget he was Mr. Moral Captain America for the last decade. From the comically evil “trash stache” to the tasteful attire, compounded by an ever-present charm, Evans turns in a type of performance different from anything he’s done before.
Gosling — who’s been in action-adjacent roles but never played a true Bond type — is the star among stars. He looks the part, chews his lines like they’re bubblegum, and wipes out countless hitmen with ease, all while keeping his sarcastic, cynical underbelly. If this becomes his longstanding action franchise, it may be a little disappointing. But nevertheless, sign me up for the sequel, which is already in development.
In limited screen time, Ana de Armas once again proves that Hollywood should just give her a solo action movie already. Much like in “No Time To Die,” de Armas steals the screen every time she appears. She’s effortlessly stunning, charming and intelligent in this film. It’s starting to become frustrating how often she’s cast as the sidekick and increasingly confounding why nobody has realized that she’s as much of an action hero as anyone else in the business. De Armas and Gosling also have great chemistry in this movie, which isn’t surprising to anyone who’s seen them in “Blade Runner 2049.”
Rounding out the cast is emerging child star Julia Butters, the weirdly underrated Jessica Henwick — who has Marvel, “Game of Thrones,” and “Matrix” credits — Tamil theater star Dhanush — also excellent in this movie — and Billy Bob Thornton. The ensemble aspect is what makes this film work to the degree that it does, and each actor is well cast. The only questionable pick is Page as CIA Director Dennis Carmichael, but even he pulls off this — in his own words — ‘deliciously devious’ role.
This movie still has some very deep, noticeable flaws. The pacing is much too quick and a lot of exposition is stuffed into jokes or witty remarks, which makes it hard to understand the story as it unfolds. The action, while enjoyable and splashy, seems to be a rip-off rather than an homage or inspiration. Overall, it’s hard to not feel like the flick is flat-out unoriginal. Even worse, it never even attempts to do anything interesting and stays strictly to its guns — sometimes literally. The script has shades of the Russos’ Marvel catalog, and the tone’s more of a small step than leaps and bounds away from their previous projects. They, too, are sticking to what they know here.
In the grand scheme of the streaming wars, the state of moviegoing today and the shifting landscape of Hollywood, this movie will be very interesting to follow. The lack of theater presence makes its success hard to calculate, and it’s received very mixed reviews so far. This is one of Netflix’s biggest gambles to date; whether it pays off could determine the company’s strategy in the future. One thing we know for sure is that many people will watch this movie on the small screen, even though it really does deserve to be seen on a big one. That problem isn’t going away for Netflix or any other streamer.
If this movie was playing exclusively in theaters, it would still be worth watching, but the fact that it can be accessed so conveniently on Netflix definitely gives it points. It’s fun, it’s loud and it’s mostly not afraid of what it wants to be, even if it could benefit from aiming a little higher.
Contact Jack Calabrese at calabrjl@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.