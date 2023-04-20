This week’s episode pays off fans’ patience as it sets up the thrilling event of the Mandalorians finally reclaiming Mandalore.
The episode starts off with a rainy night sequence on Coruscant, where visuals are reminiscent of the cityscapes of Bladerunner 2077. Even though viewers have seen the planet on multiple occasions, the layouts of architecture always emanate a unique vibe every time.
Viewers not only see the Empire regaining its power in the shadows but are also greeted by the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). It’s also the second time that Grand Admiral Thrawn was mentioned as his reappearance will be the key factor of the Empire revival. The show leaves no room for doubt that the shadow council of Imperial higher-ups is truly evil as everything from the gray uniforms to their chants at the end are similar to the Nazi party.
Viewers can also feel the tension as the two different groups of Mandalorians finally meet. The two groups are easily distinguishable with the Night Owl’s uniformed dark blue designs against the Creed’s diverse colorful Mandalorians. Furthermore, that separation is felt more greatly through their actions as Bo-Katan’s (Katee Sackoff) group of Night Owls take off their helmets when they greet the other side.
One of the cutest moments is when Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) gifts Grogu with IG-12 who is the former IG-11 now retrofitted so that Grogu can manually control the droid like a mech pilot, similar to a Gundam. Grogu also has the ability to select “yes” and “no” through IG’s voice box and the simplicity of the two answer choices is just enough to add another humorous characteristic to the baby Jedi. Although it is a bit disappointing that IG-11 won’t be returning at all.
As the Mandalorians’ fleets lift off through space, viewers can’t help but feel awestruck as it finally feels like the Mandalorians are a formidable army rather than a rag-tag group of mercenaries. The excitement continues as they drop down from the ship onto Mandalore as one; there’s no greater excitement than when your favorite heroes make a grand entrance.
As the group secures a landing zone, they’re greeted by a third group of Mandalorians, survivors on Mandalore who follow Bo-Katan. The details in the survivors’ armor are more beat up with bits of cloth and fur covering most of their pieces. The drab and crude designs of this third group add another distinct flair.
Despite Bo-Katan being a strong and premier Mandalorian, the doubt and fear to lead the Mandalorians has added a depth of humanity to her character as viewers will be able to relate and empathize with her more.
The altercation between Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) due to a different understanding of a board game rule is a great way to show the animosity that the two group still holds for one another as it leaves room for the two group to get along with one another.
If there’s one thing that this show never fails to disappoint is the different monsters and creatures introduced throughout this season as a giant kaiju-like monster ambushes the Mandalorians with most of its body concealed by land debris. The mysterious nature of this beast indicate what other oddities lie dormant beneath the planet’s surface.
As the Mandalorians come across the underground forge, they’re ambushed by a group of Imperials dawning on Beskar armor, which is proving to be a formidable challenge as it levels the playing field. Moff Gideon also makes an entrance as he wears black Beskar armor with an imposing Mandalorian helmet that has a red visor and a sharp crown on top. The look alone is equally striking as that of Darth Vader, and the crown design is very reminiscent of the Mandalorians that were loyal to Darth Maul in the Clone Wars.
With Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) captured by Imperials and the overwhelming number of enemy forces closing on their location, the Mandalorians have no choice but to escape while Paz Vizsla holds up the rear.
As one of the most tragic and coolest one-vs-all sacrificial plays, Paz Vizsla shoots them all down until his turret starts overheating. He then gets physical and aggressively charges at each one of them until they all go down. Just seeing the smoke entrails off his armor as they shoot at him and him just mercilessly taking them down puts on another form of respect for the character.
And just when viewers think that he’s done it and might survive in the end, an imposing ominous choral music fills the atmosphere when three bright red Praetorian guards make an entrance to finish the job. The last time these guards were seen was in The Last Jedi where Rey and Kylo Ren took them out to the throne room. The designs of these guards have changed slightly with their helmets looking more similar to an ancient Roman legionnaire.
To any and all fans who felt like there wasn’t much progression in this season, ‘The Spies’ definitely pays off the wait as the Mandalorians finally regain the necessary manpower to reclaim Mandalore. Not only that, but the Empire is also back to being a force to be reckoned with as they are equipped with Beskar armor and the introduction of the Praetorian guards shows what a small feat of theirs can accomplish that a great number of Imperials cannot. Overall, this episode kept the excitement and tension high throughout every scene with this one being the episode that fans have been clamoring for a long time.