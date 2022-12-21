With grotesque monsters having taken over a prison facility, The Callisto Protocol forces players in confined struggles that rely strategic takedowns rather than the armaments in your possession.
With Glen Schofield attached as the director of the game, combined with his background as the co-creator of the Dead Space series, there was much anticipation from the gaming community, as the last entry in the Dead Space franchise was released almost a decade ago and the initial reveals of the upcoming horror game seemed to take a lot of inspiration of the long-dead series.
The Callisto Protocol has players step into the role of Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel), who’s sent to make a delivery from a facility on the moon Callisto to Europa, but he ends up crash-landing back in Callisto and survives hordes of prisoners who’ve transformed into zombified monsters after a mysterious viral outbreak.
From the start of the game, The Callisto Protocol shows off impressive graphical feats with realistic facial models of its characters. This is due to the use of Unreal Engine 4, along with custom elements of the recently released Unreal Engine 5, that create realistic 3D visuals and physics to the environment for an immersive experience. The dark environments of the facility are made unsettling with corridors littered with disfigured corpses and the only ambiance in the air is filled with occasional shrieks of the monsters that now roam the ravaged facility.
The Callisto Protocol is a third-person shooter, with the game forcing players to switch between melee attacks and gunplay. Although stealth is present in the game with players being able to pull off silent kills by crouch-walking behind enemies, these moments are rare and most encounters have players confront enemies up close and tactically dodge and time their attacks.
The dodging mechanic is unique in that it’s tied to the same configurations of your left stick or movement buttons. It’s difficult to pull off in the beginning but a manageable learning curve that separates itself from other horror survival games. However, having dodge and movement be tied to the same key can be frustrating against hordes of enemies, as players are forced to focus on one enemy at a time, so there are a lot of blind sides in which players are vulnerable to attacks.
One familiar gameplay mechanic is the Gravity Restraint Projector (GRP) gauntlet that Jacob acquires early in the game. Similar to Dead Space, the GRP allows players to defy gravity and levitate both items and enemies that can be thrown as projectiles into other enemies or against traps that make some satisfying gruesome kills. The GRP’s also a useful alternative ranged weapon in managing crowd control, as ammunition is limited, making players rely on their electric baton and GRP.
Although ammunition and supplies are sparse, the game boasts a variety of guns Jacob can acquire. The Skunk Gun and Riot Gun are two of the best guns; acting as shotguns, these two weapons boast high damage. Most of your arsenal is useful, but some of the endgame weapons don’t feel as rewarding; their stats are considerably worse than the ones player’s have been upgrading from the beginning.
While most enemy types do melee and grab attacks when you get too close to them, every one of them varies in how players should strategize their attacks. Players should use of a blend of both melees and ranged attacks, as relying on one method of offense can either overwhelm them or quickly deplete their supplies. Running away isn’t a viable option either since Jacob is very slow or always susceptible to projectile hits from acid-spitting monsters.
The game doesn’t do much in terms of explaining the origin of the outbreak as you progress through the chapters. Instead, players have to rely on audio logs and holographic projections that give small snippets of what truly is transpiring underneath the surface of the outbreak. It isn’t until the last few hours of the game that the truth and origin of the virus are revealed and it isn’t as impactful after having survived so much.
On the surface, The Callisto Protocol seems like it would be a modern-day rendition of Dead Space, but the gameplay is different and unique to that of the former series. The unique gameplay is manageable but has trouble balancing survival horror or action horror as players are forced into claustrophobic encounters with limited speed and supplies.
The game boasts a high class of actors and actresses to the cast that bring good performances. However, their potential is wasted on a cliché written script. The strongest element of the game is its impressive graphics and character models that show gruesome environments and the ambiance that adds to its unsettling nature. The game has an interesting premise and a good start that if polished later on would make a good sequel.