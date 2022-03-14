DC has brought back the Dark Knight, but with a little more darkness.
In “The Batman,” Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is known throughout Gotham City as the son of the late billionaire, Bill Wayne. However, Gotham City is also aware of Bruce’s secret alter ego, Batman, and his reputation of fighting crime within the area. Bruce now has to find the latest killer on the loose, The Riddler (Paul Dano); deals with some internal conflicts and helps Selina Kyle, who’s trying to begin her journey as Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), with her problems.
“The Batman” has all the right elements and tools to excel as it follows this famous Justice League member, a younger version of Bruce who’s still getting used to owning his father’s company. It has the iconic components of the Batman franchise like the Batmobile, Alfred (Andy Serkis), the Bat Cave and some other familiar faces while leaving out some trademark features. However, other Batman films have gadgets that are technologically advanced, some even better than military equipment. Here, Pattinson’s version of Bruce is more technologically humble. For example, the Batmobile is just a typical car that he fixes to make it more his style.
Another interesting concept is how much of a detective Bruce becomes. Along with being the person fighting, he’s doing more investigative work. There are many moments where Bruce goes to the crime scene and acts as though he’s in law enforcement instead of a mysterious superhero that hides in the shadows.
Although it’s a DC superhero movie, it’s unlike the other Batman films. While it has the classic superhero storyline, it’s unexpectedly darker than some previous pictures produced by DC. Past movies would portray characters in a funny state for comedic relief or to make the film less eerie. In 1992, for example, Danny Devito played the Penguin in “Batman Returns” and he sort of looked the part, which helped make the movie more comedic. In “The Batman,” Colin Farrell plays Penguin but portrays him more seriously as though Penguin were a mob nickname. The storyline is still about Batman trying to save the day, but it feels more like a psychological thriller.
Movies with Batman typically show Gotham City as a city with some crime, like any other city would have, but the writers take the crime level higher than usual in this installment. There’s more gang and masked crimes, a constant reference to the idea of the mob and more action involving law enforcement assistance.
In previous movies, Bruce was serious but had some comedic moments. Pattinson, on the other hand, doesn’t deliver a humorous side of the character. He instead sticks to playing the part of someone who had a rough upbringing and is still coping with it. His portrayal of Bruce is serious and straightforward, and since this movie isn’t intended to be comedic, Pattinson is the right choice for this Batman universe. Kravitz also does a phenomenal job of delivering Kyle’s mysterious persona along with showing off fighting skills that Catwoman brings in the comics.
The cinematography is well-done, especially when it comes to action scenes. The film’s rated PG-13, so the crew had to maintain some boundaries, but they’re still able to keep the darkness going and give viewers the adrenaline that comes with a thriller movie without crossing the line.
“The Batman” is nothing like fans have seen before, almost as if the character has been reinvented. While it does have its disturbing moments, the film is well-done and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
