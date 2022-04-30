DreamWorks has entered the wonderful genre of heist films with the newest addition to its collection, “The Bad Guys.”
According to Rotten Tomatoes, “The Bad Guys” reached No. 1 for family films at the box office, making $24 million during opening weekend. It also received an 87% from critics and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of April 30.
Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) are five friends who live their lives as criminals because that’s how society depicts them. When the police finally get a hold of them, a small and generous guinea pig (Richard Ayoade) proposes an experiment where he can teach the five so-called bad guys to be good. If he succeeds, their criminal records will be thrown away, giving them a fresh start.
“The Bad Guys” began as a bestselling book series by Aaron Blabey. The series was released in 2015 and has a total of 16 books. The saga’s written for grades two through five and follows these animals on their journey of being good. In a New York Times questionnaire, Blabey explained they actually intertwined the animation style of his work with the 3-D technique that Dreamworks does.
As a movie storyline, it feels like a mixture of “Ocean’s 11” and “Fast and Furious.” It has the concept of committing crimes in a con-artist style like in “Ocean’s 11.” It also has a constant car-chasing aspect like in the “Fast and Furious” saga. These franchises are targeted toward an older audience and not many studios have come up with this storyline idea for children. Since it was produced with the idea of a family movie demographic, they didn’t make it too intense, so it was almost like an introduction to those types of films.
This is also a type of movie presented in a more complex way than necessary. It feels like the film had several plots and it gave the illusion that the film’s longer than it actually is. There were many plot twists throughout, but some were predictable. The writers also introduce some components in an odd way which is a bit confusing from time to time. For example, they introduce a character as if they’ve been mentioned before. Since this is a book series, they tried to combine all or as many books in one film as possible. When Blabey talked to The New York Times, he explained the story was the first four books rolled together with a heist storyline courtesy of the screenplay writers. While one may understand the idea, it’s too much to cram into one movie and would’ve worked as a Netflix mini-series.
The jokes were humorous; there were some laugh-out-loud moments. The writers do a good job keeping it kid-friendly, but the jokes weren’t too childish. For example, the bad guys see a cat in a tree as a practice task of being good. The good guy teaching them asked what to do and they each came up with terrible solutions. Some jokes were focused on being a bad guy while others are more kid relevant where the jokes are censored. The way some of the characters were portrayed was humorous. A moment that shows this is when Tarantula — the smallest bad guy — had the most sass.
While the humor’s something easy to point out, the real standout moment is the overall theme. The constant statement that rolls through viewers’ minds is “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Before the movie goes in depth with the plot, Mr. Wolf even says, “These are the cards we’ve been dealt, so we might as well play ’em.” It's a good lesson about underestimation.
This isn’t the type of DreamWorks production that will get an iconic status like “Shrek” or “Kung Fu Panda.” However, it’s more of a goofy family film that will introduce kids to the concept of a heist-based movie.
