Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” was released Oct. 21, and it’s already breaking well-deserved Spotify records and continuing to demonstrate the artist’s musical genius.
Considering Swift left fans speechless when her last two albums, “folklore” and “evermore,” both dropped in 2020, it was a complete surprise — to me at least — when Blondie announced another album, especially after hearing its inspiration stems from what keeps her up late at night.
While I was ecstatic Swift decided to add to her already astounding discography, I was completely clueless when it came to any expectations about the sound this album would have. After all, Swift has become known for being able to master any kind of genre there is.
I was excited to see whether Swift was going to bring us back to her roots with a country sound, or if she’d continue with the stripped-back storytelling of “evermore” and “folklore,” or if she was going to reinstate her edgy “Reputation” era.
After going in completely blind, I was extremely pleased with the poppy, drum-heavy, techy sound Swift brought with “Midnights.” This album stands out compared to all her previous ones because of the ultra-produced quality it seems to carry.
The high-techy sound that’s prevalent throughout all the “Midnights” tracks is beautifully contrasted by Swift’s soft yet cutting vocals. One of the songs that exemplifies this the most is “Midnight Rain.” The track instantly starts with an altered mechanical sounding version of Swift’s voice singing “Rain, he wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain / He wanted a bride, I was making my own name / Chasing that fame, he stayed the same.” We’re immediately struck with a sound that definitely doesn’t sound like Swift contrasted with lyrics that are clearly from the songwriter. The song continues with a bass-heavy yet ethereal feel the high-production sound provides.
Two other tracks that showcase Swift’s ability to blend soft vocals with a poppy, highly produced backtrack are “High Infidelity” and “Glitch,” two songs included in her surprise “3am Edition” deluxe version that added seven tracks to the standards album’s existing 13.
In “High Infidelity,” there’s a constant rhythmic beeping that plays throughout the whole song as Swift sings about a love affair and having to confront the partner about it.
“Glitch” features a subtle yet effective static sound that lends itself to the song title. This track’s about a seemingly touch-and-go situationship that’s fueled by an intense passion for each other.
A few other standouts from “Midnights” are “Anti-Hero,” “Snow on the Beach” and “Vigilante Shit.”
“Anti-Hero,” the lead single, was arguably the most anticipated song from the album, and it didn’t disappoint. “Anti-Hero” provides one of the things Swifties love the most about the artist: her ability to write upbeat, catchy songs with poignant lyrics that tug on our heartstrings.
The song starts out with the lyrics “I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser / Midnights become my afternoons.” With just the first two lines, “Anti-Hero” reflects the minds of many. The song continues with a few lines regarding Swift struggling with depression, body image and having to face those who she’s “ghosted” in the past because of it.
The chorus of “It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me / At teatime / Everybody agrees / I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror / It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero,” is arguably one of the best choruses on the album. While composed of simple words, it represents an extremely intense feeling most people deal with throughout their life, and Swift manages to capture that in a way that feels effortless.
“Snow on the Beach” is the only “Midnights” track with a feature, which makes sense as the album is supposed to be an inside look into the mind of Swift. However, if there was any song to have a feature, especially with Lana Del Rey, this was the track to do it on. The smooth blend between the artists’ vocals creates a beautiful mysticism that perfectly plays into the idea of the fascination with snow at the beach, an oxymoronic combination.
Without a doubt, “Vigilante Shit” is the song for those still in their “Reputation” era. As the only self-written track on the album — excluding the bonus 3 a.m. tacks — this song says a lot about Swift’s past feuds with men, but it’s unsure who exactly she’s singing about. Lyrics like “She needed cold hard proof, so I gave her some / She had thе envelope, whеre you think she got it from?” and “Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife” are certainly raising questions about who the subject of this masterpiece is. Regardless, the song’s certainly a powerful one and has underlying feminist tones, something that hardly comes as a shock from Swift. “Ladies always rise above … The ladies are simply enough,” she sings.
While “Vigilante Shit” doesn’t clock in as my personal No. 1 track off the album, it’s certainly the one that gets cranked the loudest as a classic I’m-not-naming-names-but-you-know-what-you-did move from Swift.
“Labyrinth” takes the cake. While I’m still unsure whether the song’s about falling in love with the same person during a relationship, or finding love again after the relationship you thought was “the one,” its meaning is just as compelling.
After hearing the first two lines, “‘It only hurts this much right now / That's what I was thinking the whole time,” my eyes welled up with tears. Again, Swift’s able to capture a tangled and complex mix of emotions and sum them up in such plain simplicity.
The chorus continues to describe the tantalizing and scary aspect of life that’s falling in love again after having been let down by love in the past: “Uh oh, I'm falling in love / Oh no, I'm falling in love again / Oh, I'm falling in love / I thought the plane was going down, how'd you turn it right around?” When I heard these lyrics for the first time, I was instantly mesmerized by the juxtaposition of the words and how they portray the emotional rollercoaster falling in love for a second time is. Through both the words and Swift’s vocals, you can hear the shift from being scared and timid about falling for someone to finding that excitement about it once again.
Swift continues to show how well-rounded and artistically talented she is over and over again, and she never falters. “Midnights” has taken the internet by storm and is just another reason why Taylor continues to top the charts and why she rightfully deserves the title of pop music queen.
“Midnights” is truly an awe-inspiring album as Swift manages to put into words not only her own deepest and purest thoughts from the early hours of the night but also the feelings of so many others. Swift is truly a mastermind — if you know, you know.