Editor’s Note: This article contains major plot details for volumes 1 and 2 of “Stranger Things 4.” Beware of spoilers ahead.
The finale of “Stranger Things 4” has arrived in epic fashion and succeeds at wrapping up most of the season’s storylines, albeit with some drawbacks.
“Stranger Things 4” is an installment of the series that serves largely as a bridge between two eras. In season 3, the young ensemble members were still very much children, but they’re now more mature and adapting to face more sinister threats that could soon bring the end of the world. Volume 2 of season 4 delivers suspense, tears, joy and shock, and it’s hard to believe that it all leads up to what’ll surely be a massive, stunning conclusion in one final season.
To compare the season’s four main threads — Hawkins, California, Russia and Eleven’s solo journey — the Hawkins crew continues to stand out in the final two chapters, just as it did in volume 1, for its consistent action and the chemistry among the characters there.
Steve’s (Joe Keery) dream of having a big family with Nancy (Natalia Dyer) one day is simply adorable and I hope he gets to live it out, even if she’s still in a relationship with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) — for now, at least. Likewise, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie’s (Joseph Quinn) friendship fueled the Hawkins plot with heart, which made Eddie’s fatal sacrifice all the more devastating. To be fair, his death wasn’t too surprising since the whole town believed he was responsible for the deaths Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) carried out, and that’s a hard thing to come back from. Nevertheless, Eddie’s arc from a passive, fearful troublemaker to an unsung hero willing to save his friends is one of the show’s most memorable.
Over in the middle of the desert, Millie Bobby Brown finally has some substantive action to work with as Eleven. The majority of her storyline in volume 1 focused on her successfully recovering her memories and powers. While the flashbacks were key to understanding Eleven more and allowing her to move forward, it’s only after the heavy exposition when Brown gets to showcase her acting chops opposite Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner. Modine masterfully portrays the twisted fear and love he has for Eleven as her manipulative “Papa,” and Eleven counters it with a gentle but firm refusal of forgiveness for all he’s done. Brenner ultimately sets her free, and as an Eleven fan, I’m glad she can move on from the past so she can fully focus on her friends and what’s ahead in season 5.
The California crew — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) — continues to disappoint until Eleven reunites with the boys for the season’s final episode to help the Hawkins gang defeat Vecna. Mike’s almost always whining or freaking out over losing his relationship with Eleven, and when Will seemingly vents his feelings for Mike under the pretense that they’re Eleven's emotions, Mike can’t be bothered to see his supposed best friend bawling right next to him.
The combination of either poor writing for Mike or lackluster performances from Wolfhard and the writers’ unwillingness to confirm Will’s sexuality make the California scenes even more frustrating. The problem isn’t with Will as a character; if he’s queer, coming out is a different experience for everyone, and 1986 was a much different time and environment than 2022. However, it’s not like the show is afraid to include queer characters — Robin (Maya Hawke) came out as a lesbian in season 3 — so when Will and Jonathan have a heart-to-heart in the finale, why not use the opportunity to have Will open up to his big brother? Perhaps the writers will provide some clarity when the show returns.
In Russia, Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) take down an onslaught of demogorgons and demodogs in an attempt to hurt Vecna, who’s connected to the monsters through a hive mind, and give Eleven and the team in Hawkins an advantage over the villain. Similarly to how Eleven was sidelined and returned to the fight, I’m glad the trio in Russia takes a more active role in the finale’s overall goal. Ryder and Harbour are simply magical on screen together, and seeing them united again makes the prospect of season 5 even more exciting. Harbour fittingly gets a David vs. Goliath moment when Hopper slays a demogorgon with a sword at the same time Steve, Robin and Nancy attack Vecna in the Upside Down, all done to an “epic synth arrangement of ‘Running Up That Hill,’” as Netflix’s subtitles read, that’s as amazing as it seems.
Back in Hawkins, Sadie Sink continues to impress as Max throughout volume 2. While Max inspects her trauma and why she was a perfect victim for Vecna, Sink’s honest portrayal of her troubled, dark thoughts flourishes. She’s complemented by Caleb McLaughlin’s emotional performance as Lucas as he grieves Max’s death, only for her to be resuscitated by Eleven’s powers. This decision somewhat cheapens the moment between Max and Lucas, but I accept it because Sink’s too amazing to leave the show, and Max’s recovery from Vecna’s wrath gives her endless material to play with in season 5.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the heartwarming reunion between Eleven and Hopper. Though it’s one brief scene, that’s all I needed for tears to run down my face. Brown and Harbour are just that talented. They bring an air of nonchalance to the moment by bonding over their shaved heads and joking about Hopper losing weight, but there are many more unspoken emotions seen in their embrace and facial expressions.
Upon Vecna’s successful collision of the Upside Down and reality, the alternate dimension’s ashy, thunderous environment begins to infiltrate the real Hawkins. As the ensemble takes in this latest development in the finale’s closing minutes, the show’s iconic theme plays with a new variation that adds strings to the ’80s synths to give you goosebumps like you’re Will sensing the Mind Flayer.
It has its weak links, but “Stranger Things 4” as a whole takes the crown as the show’s best season yet, firing on all cylinders with its plot, details, performances and effects. There’s no telling what the final season will bring or when it will arrive, but one thing’s for sure: It’ll be a story for the ages.
