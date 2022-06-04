“Stranger Things” has finally returned in a supersized season that’s easily its best yet, and somehow, there’s still more to come.
After season 3 ended with a climactic battle against the Mind Flayer on the Fourth of July, 1985, and all gates to the Upside Down were closed, season 4 picks up in March, 1986, and finds the show’s ensemble divided on a sprawling journey across multiple countries and dimensions.
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) now lives in California with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). Mike (Finn Wolfhard) visits them over spring break, though Eleven soon finds herself on her own path to regain her telekinetic powers and confront her past. Likewise, Joyce leaves California and reunites with trusty partner Murray (Brett Gelman) to hatch a rescue plan for Hopper (David Harbour) after discovering he’s alive in a Russian prison, contrary to his apparent death in season 3. Back in Hawkins, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) team up with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke) and newcomer Eddie (Joseph Quinn) as a string of macabre deaths occur throughout the town.
With such an expansive cast of characters, it’s a smart move to split them up into different settings and plots. If they were all in Hawkins, storylines would inevitably be overcrowded and some characters would not get as much screen time as others. However, I often found myself far more interested in learning about Eleven’s backstory and watching the Hawkins crew investigate the new villain, Vecna, and the latest chaos from the Upside Down than I was in anything the California team was doing. Even Hopper’s rescue plot — though it comes naturally after season 3’s involvement of the Russians — feels disjointed from the rest of the season’s storylines and lacks connective tissue to Vecna and the Upside Down.
Despite these pitfalls, “Stranger Things” is officially Netflix’s most popular and successful series for a reason, and season 4 has plenty of highlights. This batch of episodes is so ambitious and extensive that it had to be split into two volumes, with the second releasing July 1.
To start, the season is massive, with its wider scope creating lengthy episode runtimes that are each over an hour long. “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” is the longest of volume 1, clocking in at an hour and 40 minutes, though none of the episodes drag on excessively. The only time I realized an episode was long was when there had been 20 minutes focused on Hawkins before switching back to Eleven, who I forgot the episode had started with. That kind of shift almost makes you want to have an Eleven-based episode followed by a Hawkins-based episode, and so on, but the show’s masterful editing makes its parallel plot approach pay off as stories begin to collide for effective and dramatic results, particularly in “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.”
One of the show’s hallmarks is its incredible ability to blend the fun and nostalgia of the 1980s with more sinister undertones that subtly take over. Eleven, Mike and Will’s visit to the roller rink in “Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse” is a prime example, as the fun and games are interrupted when Eleven attacks her cruel bully, Angela (Elodie Grace Orkin), which triggers a gruesome memory of her time as Dr. Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) subject in the Hawkins laboratory. Vecna’s attacks also play with the competing tones in this episode as his murders stir panic throughout Hawkins when the town’s biggest problem had been whether the varsity basketball team would win a championship.
Above all else, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” reigns supreme as the best part of “Stranger Things 4.” Sadie Sink delivers an absolutely phenomenal, award-worthy performance throughout the episode as her character, Max, faces the ultimate danger. One of the core aspects of her arc this season is dealing with depression and the trauma that’s come from her stepbrother Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) death by the Mind Flayer in season 3. In season 4, Max puts up walls with the crew and her counselor, but the circumstances of “Dear Billy” force her to reconcile with what happened — something other characters haven’t explored after such harrowing events — and trust her friends again.
Max’s emotional monologue at Billy’s grave is impeccably written, diving into her sadness and survivor’s guilt while mirroring the complexity of their tense relationship. The use of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” as Max encounters Vecna further enhances this reflection with the lyrics “Is there so much hate for the ones we love? … / And if I only could / I’d make a deal with God / And I’d get him to swap our places,” and the song’s title goes along with how she must flee Vecna’s mindscape. Besides being a beautiful sequence for Sink to show off her acting prowess, it’s equally terrifying, and it emphasizes how frightening Vecna is and the extreme threat he poses.
With “Stranger Things 4,” especially in “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” monumental reveals allow the audience to understand more about Eleven, the Upside Down and the motives behind the show’s villains. The pieces of the puzzle are coming together, and it’s clear that years of storytelling are all connected.
Ahead of its premiere, season 4 was marketed with the tagline “Every ending has a beginning,” and the show’s creators announced season 5 would be the show’s last. The release of volume 1 fulfills this promise and sets up a showdown of epic proportions for volume 2, and even more so in the final season.
