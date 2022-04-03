Chaos.
There isn’t a better word to describe Team Ninja’s first attempt at developing a Final Fantasy game.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a product of conflicting counterparts. Its fast-paced combat and diverse class customization are executed brilliantly, but the frustrating item management and disjointed narrative created a disconnect that hindered my 30-40 hour playthrough.
It’s a journey of absurd settings fit for defeating the entity known as Chaos. The story begins with Jack, one of the forgetful warriors of light destined to vanquish the darkness that plagues the land of Cornelia. He gathers his mysterious crew of four without much background as to why they’re chosen for this quest and travels from location to location, defeating fiends and creatures infected by darkness.
However, after the short introduction, the game’s narrative becomes sporadic and somewhat incoherent. A majority of key information about Cornelia and its protagonists won’t be revealed through dialogue, as characters deliver corny lines and often intentionally avoid sharing information, but instead through text-based items found later in the game.
The interactions in the brief cutscenes teeter the line of hilarious and unbearable. Jack will often grow angry at his companions for discussing recent events or simply grunt and walk away from the conversation. It's a strange experience that deliberately avoids a clear direction.
Whether the narrative’s intention was absurdity or poor satire, it did provide some hysterical moments and, surprisingly, a few emotionally driven scenes toward the end. Even so, this style of storytelling created a lasting disconnect between myself and the world. I never truly cared for the scenes taking place and the dialogue struggled to retain my attention.
All that said, the story isn’t why I found myself enjoying my time with Stranger of Paradise. Instead, it was the evolving combat encounters and dense class customization that follows closely in footsteps of Team Ninja’s Nioh series.
There are 27 classes, which the game refers to as Jobs, available to upgrade and master. Each Job is split into three categories: Basic, Advanced and Expert. Certain Basic Jobs will lead to Advanced Jobs, and those Advanced Jobs lead to Expert Jobs.
For instance, there are three pathways for the Mage’s skill tree. Upgrading each individual path will grant access to the Red, Black and White Mage. Each Job specializes in a different kind of magic and each will provide the option to unlock an Expert Job.
The amount of unique pathways available for each skill tree allows the opportunity for an extremely individualized playstyle — one that could develop into a duel-wielding Sage or a devastating Dark Knight. And, those examples are only a few of the Jobs available. Stranger of Paradise gives the player the ability of choice, which makes each venture into a new area invigorating.
I spent hours grinding certain skill trees and mastering my preferred combination of Jobs only to go back, make a few adjustments and do it again without any hesitation. There’s a kinetic energy to each enemy encounter: dodging an incoming aerial attack, turning to parry a corrupted knight’s sword and thrusting my lance at a nearby elemental. It’s by far the best element in the game and, if a player is a fan of Nioh or Final Fantasy, I’d recommend Stranger of Paradise for this alone.
But in the theme of chaos, there’s always a negative that follows the positive. With the sheer amount of Jobs available comes the problem of loot management. The player can potentially receive over 100 items per mission. Each collectable item, a form of armor or weapon, can be equipped to Jack and the four other party members. And, each piece of equipment has a variety of stats. One of these stats is Job Affinity.
The affinity percentage boosts the equipped character's affinity to whichever class is assigned to that item. This means the player will not only have to keep account for the basic stats, such as magic defense or physical damage, but also the compatibility of that item with their current build.
This results in hours of class-building and item management, as the player can only hold up to 500 items. Let me be clear: I really enjoyed managing and building loadouts throughout most of my playthrough. However, after playing for over 35 hours, I began to grow weary of dismantling hundreds of items between missions. There isn’t an easy way to fix this problem at the moment, but I anticipate the developers will address this in future updates.
Additionally, the layout of the journey consists of 16 main missions and several optional side missions. In each, the player will traverse through linear maze-like levels that have save points spread throughout. Upon each death, the player will respawn at their most recent save and all previously defeated enemies will return.
At the end of each level will be a boss but, unlike similar games, I found these large foes weren’t the most demanding part of my experience. Instead, it was traversing through the level designs and defeating the hordes of enemies that stood in my way.
If a player isn’t looking to face Chaos at its most extreme, there’s the helpful option to choose between three difficulties. This allows the gameplay to range from a traditional action-adventure experience to a rather challenging, death-filled playthrough. It's a decision I believe only benefits the game, as it ushers in an unfamiliar amount of accessibility to the Souls genre.
There are a few other small pain-points in the game, such as tedious endgame decisions and unimpressive graphics, but none that truly altered my experience.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an unusual combination of strengths and flaws. Its engaging combat, in-depth Job system and mixture of influences kept me enticed, but its sporadic narrative and unrefined loot system holds the final product back. If players are looking for absolute chaos, then I can recommend checking out Stranger of Paradise.
