Sifu is an undeniably special experience: one that brought forth the highest of highs and the lowest of lows as I played. Its fluid combat mechanics, active environments and vibrant scenery are designed flawlessly. But, depending on the player, its steep learning curve and unforgiving game loop can make it a challenge to stay fully engaged and motivated.
It’s a story based on loss and revenge. The player will witness the murder of their family and be killed by a former student of their father. With this, Sifu’s main protagonist — who’s unnamed — discovers their unique ability to resurrect themselves at the cost of aging.
Fast forward 8 years, and the player is old enough to act on their plan of vengeance as they set out to kill the party involved in their family’s demise. This sets the stage for the roguelite premise of the game, as the player will go through five separate locations, defeating each boss at the end, and must start over if they reach the maximum age level.
The age the player accumulates at the end of each location will carry on to the next — thus, emphasizing the importance of completing each run as flawlessly as possible. Throughout each level are shrines, which the player can use to purchase abilities or obtain upgrades and key items that quicken each mission's progression.
However, it takes time to figure all of this out. In Sifu’s early hours, it lets the player practice the martial-arts based combat through the prologue and a short tutorial session. But these moments barely prepare the player for the coming hardships — let alone which abilities are useful and when they can be put into practice. Only running through each level, dying, trying new combinations of abilities, dying again and repeating the process will help the player learn.
This is where the lack of guidance and direction may turn off many players. Sifu absolutely demands patience to master its game loop and to progress to the final scene. It offers little to no hints on the systems at play and gives no indication on how to improve. I’m certain this will divide the fanbase, as some will love this approach and others will hate it.
For me, I found myself frustrated and on the verge of accepting defeat as I faced the second boss. I had cleared the first area without reaching the maximum level, which is anything above 70 years old, and was feeling somewhat confident in my growing abilities. That’s when Sifu made it clear that I was far from truly understanding the intended flow of combat.
I died about 12 times facing the second boss before realizing my mistake. In my previous encounters, I could push my way through with aggression — kicking and throwing large groups of enemies around, using my environment to pick up weapons, flip over tables and throw bricks until I was victorious. However, I was on flat ground facing this boss, and his attacks were relentless.
This is where I, through fire and death, finally figured out the importance of understanding his exact movements. Through memorization, I began to understand when to block, what direction to dodge and the small openings when I could pull off one or two attacks. The fight began to flow naturally, and I eventually defeated him with only a few deaths under my belt.
After this, I began to develop a sense of appreciation for the attention to detail required to play Sifu and, with my new approach to combat, I was able to to dismantle future enemies and boss encounters with relative ease.
The more time I spent with Sifu, the more I began to enjoy it. The “beat ’em up” nature of the game’s third-person combat is as cinematic as it gets, and when the fear of death begins to dissipate, is extremely fun. There are countless animations for each move and special takedown, and the surrounding environment is always incorporated with the player's movements.
My affinity for Sifu continued to rise after finishing my first playthrough. When going back a second time, my focus switched to obtaining permanent upgrades — as upgrades disappear with each death — learning when to use them, gaining collectible items and finding hidden secrets in the level design and boss fights.
For example, there’s an important narrative beat that’s only discovered if the player continues on to fight the five bosses for a second time. It was after discovering this that my respect for Sifu solidified.
However, the story and characters in Sifu fall quickly to the background and don’t ever fully return. The writing relies on common tropes, and the voice acting never creates intriguing characters. In my experience, though, the five locales made up for the soft narrative by evoking a story through the watercolor-like animation and bold environments.
The player will explore neon-filled clubs, the grays and greens of cement-business buildings, desolate maze-like caves and artful museums. Each one of these territories built a unique tone around its specific boss that the writing could never manage.
Overall, Sifu’s smooth combat can create thrilling, tension-filled moments as the player glides between their foes, countering, blocking and throwing the final blow. Its vibrant environments and finely tuned score can bring levels alive, using details of the surrounding elements to fuel the intensity of each encounter.
But the game’s steep learning curve and unrelenting boss fights can create a force just as powerful as its best moments. Sifu demands patience and adherence to its rhythm of play for success. If the player is willing to be put to the test, then Sifu is an experience I can recommend.
