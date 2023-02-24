Have you ever wondered if therapists go to therapy? “Shrinking” dives deep into the personal life of a therapist who’s suffered a terrible loss and suggests that mental health professionals need as much support as their patients do. Harrison Ford, one of the most iconic actors to ever grace the screen, is just the cherry on top.
We’re entering an era of movie stars on TV. Many of the biggest names in Hollywood are switching to the small screen, and “Shrinking” is one the best examples we’ve seen so far.
The only place to start is with Jason Segel, because this show could never work without him. He plays the main character, a grieving therapist named Jimmy. He was made for these types of roles. He’s playing off many of the things he did in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” one of the best portrayals of male vulnerability ever. He’s able to be such a lovable loser in this series because he’s comfortable being laughed at by the audience, as well as almost every other character in the show. Much of the comedy plays off Segel’s gloomy demeanor and pathetic attempts to reconnect with the people in his life in the wake of tragedy. The show very cleverly hides much of his background to protect him from initial judgments. From the very first scene, it’s easy to feel sympathy for his character. Each episode, however, challenges whether he deserves that sympathy.
While most of the drama and conflict in this show is done well, there are a couple times where things can be a little over-sensitized. There’s very little continuity in the main ensemble's mental states. Sometimes one good thing will happen and the show will stop for 10 minutes to show that everyone is happy. Then, five minutes later, something bad will happen and suddenly everyone is back to square one. There isn’t as much flow in pace as there should be and it could also use more buildup and less montages.
The writers fell in love a little too hard with the feel-good aspect of this show and it has diminishing returns, especially after the first couple of episodes. However, if you are the type of viewer that appreciates an emotional rollercoaster, then this shouldn’t be too hard to get past.
Another nitpick for this show is that it’s not an accurate portrayal of professional behavior from a therapist. One of Jimmy’s patients, Sean, who’s played wonderfully by Luke Tennie, is a good example of this. Basically, every single one of the things Jimmy does to help him would get him fired, immediately. He goes so far outside the lines that it becomes dumbfounding how he’s able to keep his job. While his practices are very creative and usually helpful, it does take away some of the credibility of the show.
While the script can be slightly cringey at times, and there are a couple of rather unnatural sequences of dialogue, “Shrinking” still has some of the best writing on television. There are some truly hysterical lines and readings — at least a few per episode — that come completely out of nowhere. As for Ford, he chews on his lines like bubblegum. It’s surprising to see him deliver rather silly dialogue with such grace and stoicism. He’s treating this series like a movie; he’s really, really going for it in each scene. It’s perfect. I’ve enjoyed no performance more this year.
Along with the script, the story’s also brilliant. There are plenty of twists, misdirection and suspense in each of the first five episodes. There are dynamics between every character, with Jimmy and his daughter, Alice, being the center. While it is a little slow at the beginning, it picks up quickly and keeps rolling. There’s still plenty left to unpack, and many relationships remain unmended, but it’s been intriguing so far.