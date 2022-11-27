Content Warning: “She Said” and this review discuss the topic of sexual assault.
Based on the 2017 story that shocked the world and revived an entire supporting movement, “She Said” shows what went into a famous Pulitzer Prize winning article in a powerful way.
Two investigative journalists from the New York Times, Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan), agree to write an article on the sexual assault allegations toward Harvey Weinstein. As they gather information to write the story, the journalists struggle getting women to speak publicly and realize this is bigger than just an article. As a result, The #MeToo movement reoccurred.
The 2017 Weinstein allegations were a big deal for the country. Not only did it show women it’s okay to speak up about their experience as a survivor but also how that speaking up starts a chain reaction. As the journalists began their research, they didn’t know what the allegations would be. After talking to survivors, their stories were not what Kantor and Twohey expected. A moment to represent this was when Kantor spoke to one potential source from Weinstein’s finance team and handed him a transcript of an off-the-record interview to read, which prompts him to say Weinstein’s actions were worse than he assumed.
“She Said” follows a style similar to films like “Spotlight” and “All The President's Men.” It’s a well-organized story of journalism and gives people outside of the journalism field a chance to see what life is like as an investigative reporter. The writers did a good job depicting the struggles that reporters face as well as the upside to being a journalist. It’s a good portrayal of what goes into an eye-catching article. Unlike the other journalism-based movies mentioned, “She Said” digs into the unknown side of the film industry. The survivors discuss the rules and regulations they had to follow, which was an interesting addition for viewers to learn about.
The two actresses who played the journalists who wrote the story show the dedication journalists have when writing an article: working night and day, traveling to get an interview and thinking outside of the box. Although they weren’t actually writing the story, Mulligan and Kazan did a great job showing the intensity that comes with investigative journalism by portraying the idea of getting what they need no matter how they got it, as well as their true passion for the profession and the article. Another thing the actresses portrayed perfectly was balancing their job with motherhood. They worked hard on this article and were still able to make time for their family.
While seeing the journalistic process was a serious aspect of the film, hearing the women tell their stories of sexual harassment and abuse were the most powerful moments. Each woman had similar experiences with similar forms of assault. The way each actress delivered their character’s story made the viewers sympathize with each survivor. When they told the story, the film either showed the women crying or still shots of a hotel room with clothes on the floor, which brought more heartbreak to the film. The producers even added in audio to represent women trying to verbally stop Weinstein, but he kept trying to force them into participating in these non-consensual acts. It was a devastating and emotional, yet powerful, component to the movie
The Weinstein story did more than just expose this man for his actions. After the two journalists ran the article, the #MeToo movement sparked once again with more survivors sharing their experiences.
#MeToo started in 2006 as a way to make survivors feel more comfortable to speak out about their assault and gained some attention, but it really took off once this article was published in 2017. According to the Legal Jobs, over 40% of women experience some form of assault, and 80% of that group is under the age of 25. In the film, each woman was in their early 20s when they experienced assault and each was afraid of speaking out. The article led to more survivors speaking out and the previous percentage increased to 81% of women experience assault according to Stop Street Harassment.
Although this was a powerful story for all viewers, the film hits harder through the eyes of a woman. Assault occurs in more than just the entertainment industry and it’s something girls have to be aware of. Hearing these survivors — even though it was a group of actresses portraying the actual survivors — empowers women with the ambition to do something. The journalists writing this story would tell their potential sources how them speaking out would help so many girls. They were the ones who gave so many women a voice. While this film as a whole is impactful, it feels stronger from a woman’s perspective.
One of the film’s issues was how there are some aspects that could’ve been shortened. For example, the beginning had nothing to do with the Weinstein article. It focused on the different allegations toward Donald Trump prior to the 2016 election. It was a good way to introduce Twohey’s expertise on writing about assault accusations, but it wasn’t a crucial component for the film. It also added some politics into the movie which wasn’t necessary because the film is already covering a hard topic.
“She Said” is a serious and emotional film filled with powerful aspects. While there were a few flaws, it’s nonetheless a compelling story. It’s definitely a triggering film for those who are sensitive to the subject of sexual assault, but it’s well-done and highlights an important and unfortunate issue that people face today.
