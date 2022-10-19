I really enjoyed “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Now that half the people reading just turned away in disagreement, we can continue.
Just as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is aware that she’s the protagonist in a Marvel show, the writers are aware they’re creating a female-led superhero show in a world with angry fans and the internet.
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is a courtroom comedy set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and it succeeds. It scratched an itch of mine that I’ve had for a long time as a Marvel fan. As cool as I think it is, world building isn’t about making as many characters cross over as possible. While “She-Hulk” has its share of cameos, it really shines when delving into the strange implications of living in the world of Marvel. It takes time exploring the weird legal disputes between immortals, shapeshifters and ametuer vigilantes.
Giving a more slice-of-life perspective of the Marvel universe and showing characters who make bootleg “Avongers” merch makes the world feel like a world and less like a series of battles that all take place in a formulaic plot structure. I wasn’t disappointed with the lack of big action sequences and I’m glad we’re finally starting to get different kinds of shows and movies within the overall superhero genre.
Tatiana Maslany is a joy to watch. The growing annoyance with Marvel’s tendency to make every single character super quippy and sarcastic is understandable. Having a lack of variety in characters’ demeanors doesn’t allow for actors to bounce off each other and make a scene dynamic. That being said, of all the quippy characters, Tatiana Maslany does it very, very well. Her comedic timing is on point, and the clear shift in confidence when she becomes She-Hulk gives the audience two great performances for the price of one. Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) is a welcomed addition, being a supporting character but having plenty of great moments.
A big drawback for people even before the show came out was the CGI. Some claim She-Hulk looks kind of weird sometimes, and I agree. However, visual effects (VFX) artists have recently shed light on the unfair working conditions of Hollywood — and Marvel in particular. That’s a whole other issue and I encourage you to read more about it here. All this to say, I’m not oblivious to the quality of some of She-Hulk’s animations, but out of fairness to the clearly overworked VFX artists, I’ll end my CGI criticisms there.
Something “She-Hulk” does better than any Marvel project before is its female representation. Jennifer is powerful, capable and intelligent. She’s all of these things and a woman, not in spite of or because she is a woman.
However, the show doesn’t shy away from highlighting the harmful and downright problematic things women have to deal with daily. There’s historically been a ridiculous amount of oversexualization of female comic book characters, and this show is the first time I’ve seen a female superhero’s sexuality portrayed through an honest and positive lens. She-Hulk is single, she dates, uses dating apps and hooks up with people in the show, but her sexuality is clearly defined on her own terms. Inappropriate comments and catcalling are present in the show and persistently shot down by Jen, often in a witty comeback.
Without getting into spoilers, I would recommend “She-Hulk” to any casual Marvel fan or any die-hard fans who were hesitant to watch at first. This show’s a perfect break from high stakes and multiverse shenanigans, and it introduces a character I’m hoping to see in many more projects. If you’ve already seen it, or don’t really care about spoilers, then go ahead and read on to see my thoughts on the last half of the season and its finale.
What really makes “She-Hulk” special is by beating fans to the punch. Instead of a copycat Hulk, the big twist villain at the end of the show is the Marvel fanbase. Episode 3 has a post-credits scene featuring She-Hulk and guest star, Megan Thee Stallion, twerking to her song “Body.” I personally loved this, and when I went on Twitter, my feed was full of people slutshaming a fictional character and saying Marvel was ruined.
When “HulkKing” and the Intelligencia website were revealed, it was clear the writers knew how every episode would be reacted to and countered it in the next. Marvel knew this would get knocked down on the internet and in reviews; those reactions all made the show feel smarter, more authentic. The message of an entire group dedicated to taking down a female superhero for no reason sounds a lot less fictional. Haters, trolls — whatever you want to call them — played right into Marvel’s hands.
Plus, the finale was just amazing. It was the perfect culmination of everything this show has been about and everything that has been bugging me about Marvel. The homage to Lou Ferrigno’s “The Incredible Hulk” series in the intro was jaw dropping, and the episode’s title — “Whose Show is This?” — reflects the season’s cameo controversy. When the “She-Hulk” promos first came out, all people could talk about was Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Wong (Benedict Wong), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth) making appearances in the show. While I was very happy to see Daredevil, he had more focus than Jennifer over the weeks this series was running. Jennifer halts the episode when she realizes she has control, she has agency and this show is about her. Loved it.
She also claimed audiences didn’t want a rushed CGI fight that breaks the flow of the series, and she was right. Jennifer has always been a lawyer first and a reluctant superhero second, so punching her way out of conflict would’ve been out of character. Breaking the fourth wall, smashing out of Disney+ and making her way through Marvel Studios headquarters to talk some sense into a clear Kevin Feige stand-in was nothing short of genius.
I’m sure this will also get tons of complaints, but all I’m going to say is if Deadpool did this, it would’ve been called a masterpiece.