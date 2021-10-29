There’s something undeniably distinct about the solitude and freedom “Sable” offers the player.
Every moment I spent exploring the desolate sandy dunes on my hoverbike while looking for the secrets that lay beyond Sable’s vision was an experience I desperately wanted to be perfect and uninterrupted. However, with each new venture I planned came the overwhelming amount of frame drops and bugs that spoiled the immersiveness lying just beyond my grasp.
“Sable” is an open-world exploration game that sets the player in charge of a young member of a nomadic clan named Sable. She’s now at the age when clan members participate in “the gliding,” a ritual to help one find their true calling and, ultimately, pick the mask they’ll wear for the rest of their days.
In short, the mask will determine what Sable’s job is after the gliding is complete. To determine which mask the player will pick, they must explore the world on their hoverbike — taking on quests, investigating ruins and unsolved mysteries, climbing rocky cliffs and piecing together the lost history of the planet.
The introduction to the game sets this freedom up without much direction — which emphasizes the sense of true discovery — and as I started to explore the world on my own terms, my curiosity truly never ceased.
I found cities in need, lost temples waiting for their creators to return, mysterious machines of a lost civilization and travelers of similar kin to my own. These moments of wonder and discovery consistently rewarded me for my exploration, and not always with a new bike part or piece of clothing but instead with another question for me to solve.
These quests and mysteries set up a breadcrumb trail too enticing to ignore, and as each individual player will approach their gliding differently, the specific trail they see will be unique.
Beyond the loose freedom to explore, there are several items to collect and manage. These can range from upgraded bike parts to badges that are used to form new masks and different apparel options for Sable to mix and match along the journey. These items provide a small form of structure to give the player some soft goals while they continue to discover new parts of the world.
There are also a handful of puzzles to solve with each new area found. These puzzles aren’t difficult, and for some they might be a nuisance, but for me, they provided a nice change of pace after riding my hoverbike for minutes on end.
That is, when I wasn’t fighting the game’s physics and poorly designed player camera.
As much as I loved this game, it has a lot of issues. For instance, in these small puzzle-solving areas also lie additional problems to which the player must adapt to. These can include the camera clipping behind objects, losing control of the player model for brief instances and, depending on how enclosed the environment is, the camera zooming far too close to the player's back.
These could be considered small annoyances, but throw those issues into a bag full of frame drops and other game-closing bugs, and it presents a serious problem. For example, when gliding on my hoverbike across long distances, it was rare for me not to experience several frame drops around every 20-30 seconds.
In dense areas, such as a forest or rocky canyon, the frame drops would occur even more often. It got to the point where every four to five seconds I was skipping 10-15 frames. For a game that bases its core game loop on traversal, these issues are more than just problematic.
Some of the other bugs I encountered were objects floating in space, my bike not allowing me to get on, NPCs not appearing where they were supposed to, audio clips and some menu navigation icons disappearing.
There were one or two updates that came out as I was playing, but neither made significant progress on fixing these bugs. It’s important to note that I played on an Xbox Series S, and I’ve heard the game runs much better on PC.
To end on a positive note, the soundtrack of “Sable” is perhaps the best I’ve heard in years. Shedworks, the developer behind “Sable,” worked alongside the popular artist Japanese Breakfast to form a cohesive sound that aligns with the game’s themes. It knows when to enter a scene to further the impact of a moment and when to stay in the background to fill in the noises of a lost traveler.
When I finally put on the mask of my choosing and the music kicked in, I couldn’t help but feel sad that my journey had come to a close. “Sable” is something truly special — it’s just buried behind technical issues that could make or break the experience. It’s hard to recommend it at the current state it's in, but hopefully in the near future, “Sable” will be the masterpiece I know it can be.
