After six years of silence, Rihanna has returned to the music scene for the soundtrack of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with her song “Lift Me Up.”
The last time we heard any new music from Rihanna was in 2016 with her album, “ANTI.” Since then, she’s been featured in a couple of movies like “Ocean’s 8.” She’s also been focusing on her successful cosmetic company, Fenty, and her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty.
It wasn’t until Oct. 25 when the official @BlackPanther Instagram account posted a teaser about Rihanna’s contribution to its soundtrack. When the reel showed the letter “R,” fans immediately knew what that meant and got excited. She was even trending on Twitter the same morning. Within two days of its release, the song had over 8 million streams on Spotify and sat at No. 1 on iTunes.
“Lift Me Up” isn’t like any of her well-known songs, like “Please Don’t Stop The Music.” It’s extremely raw and genuine. The instrumental part is simple with real instruments and no auto-tune effects. This brings the idea of beauty and softness to the song without her doing anything. The simple opening of humming gives listeners a sense of what they’re about to hear, and it’s the beginning of many moments that will make the audience get chills.
The way Rihanna delivers the lyrics are gentle, which perfectly matches the instrumental arrangement. The opening few lines can give listeners a feel of how the simplicity will make a big impact: “Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound.” Her voice sounds more comforting and soothing unlike the songs people would hear at parties. It has a similar tone to “Take a Bow.” However, it doesn’t include the EDM portion that’s in “Take a Bow,” which brings out the realism and emotion to the song. She also sings a mixture of middle range notes to high octave notes, which is a good way to remind us of the possibilities of her voice after not hearing anything new for so long. It’s another chill-developing component.
The song’s about needing love and always keeping someone close forever. The track’s the first song teased from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. Rihanna wrote the song with another artist,Tems, as well as composer Ludwig Gӧrranson and director Ryan Coogler. According to an article from Elle, the song’s intention is to be a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was supposed to star in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as Black Panther, but passed away in 2020. A line that shows the idea of remembrance and tribute is “Hold me when you go to sleep / Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart.” It gives the message of being there for someone until the end and even after. The song does have the feeling of loss to it, which makes it a good tribute track.
Elle also said the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” score consists of all Black artists, including SZA, 2 Chainz, The Weeknd, Anderson Paak and Jorja Smith. The concept of the Black Panther chararcter is for racial representation within the Marvel universe and Wakanda is a dominantly Black society, so hiring just Black artists for the soundtrack is a good way to preserve that concept similar to the first soundtrack.
Along with the song came a music video. Just like the song, the video’s simple: it focuses on Rihanna on a beach next to a bonfire. It’s not a party-type track, so she didn’t need to go all out for the music video. While she surrounds the bonfire, the camera and her hair somewhat hide her face to keep a subtle, mysterious feel to it. Since it’s for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the editors embedded a few clips from the film. None of the clips are spoilers, but they pick more emotional moments to match the track.
A noticeable detail in the video is the outfit choice. In a clip from the film, it shows all of Wakanda wearing white as the Queen and her group walk through the crowd with the Black Panther helmet. A common African tradition is the idea of wearing white to one’s funeral, and they needed a funeral scene in the film to reflect Boseman’s death. Since the song is a tribute to the late actor, Rihanna is shown in all white, too, as a sign of respect. It’s a great way to continue the idea of tribute to Boseman.
The music video was accompanied with an auditory video where the only visual is just an image of the Black Panther helmet, which isn’t the most interesting video. However, her YouTube channel also added three lyric videos. The first video is the lyrics appearing in the recognizable Black Panther typeface translated in “Wakandan.” Another video is the same in English. The third one is the lyrics being shown below different clips from the film. Once again, nothing spoils the movie, but it gives off emotion.
After a six year hiatus, Rihanna has returned to the music scene with an emotional and moving ballad for the next Marvel film. She was also chosen to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. With these two exciting developments for Rihanna, could another album arrive in the near future?