As one of the most recognizable multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, Overwatch is a Player Versus Player (PvP) hero-shooter game that launched with immediate success in 2016 with over $269 million in revenue in its first month and over 25 million players by the end of 2016. However, when Overwatch 2 was released to all platforms on Oct. 4, 2022, it had a disastrous launch.
Overwatch is an online team-based FPS multiplayer where players choose a character from a roster of unique heroes to fight other players in various game modes on competitive or casual servers.
The success of Overwatch didn’t only come from its fun gameplay, but from its unique character design and CGI trailers that explored the lore of Overwatch, as well. All of this garnered excitement and curiosity within the community for this upcoming game. So, it goes without saying, fans were beyond excited when developers from Blizzard announced a sequel back in 2019 at BlizzCon.
An exciting horizon
As trailers of in-game graphics and gameplay were revealed, one of the first new features the developers announced was a full Player Versus Environment (PvE) story mode, which was absent in the first game. Fans had been clamoring for some sort of campaign/story mode, especially those who wanted to dive deeper into the lore. The story mode would include skill trees for each hero as they progress through the campaign so that players would be able to customize the heroes to their play style. The art style also changed, giving characters an updated and more polished look.
Overwatch 2 has a new game mode, push, in which players will have to work together so their team can aid a robot in pushing a barricade toward the other team’s territory. The team that pushes it the farthest wins the match.
The sequel also has no shortage of new maps and heroes.
Sojourn is a damage-based hero who uses a railgun and boasts agility and speed. Junker Queen is a tank-based hero who’s a juggernaut suited for direct confrontation that requires an aggressive mindset. Lastly, Kiriko is a support-based hero whose value comes in healing and buffing her teammates from a long range and can be effective in wiping out the entire enemy team.
One of the biggest changes developers announced with the launch of the sequel is the transition to a free-to-play model, in which all players would be able to play the game for free at launch. However, these free-to-play models are a double-edged sword, as this means a more lucrative monetization model will be introduced.
More than it can handle?
After it launched, Overwatch 2 had many server issues and suffered from multiple distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that prevented players from logging into the game. Players experienced longqueue lines that went up to tens of thousands of people.
There was also a lot of missing content for specific players, like cross-progression, which was a big feature for players making the transition from Overwatch to the new follow-up. In addition to inconsistent servers, some players were left empty-handed when transferring their previous account into the sequel, which sucks, considering servers for Overwatch had shut down with the launch of Overwatch 2. The developers at Blizzard have been working to fix it through server maintenance addressed to fix many of these problems within the next week.
A new feature the developers have implemented for new players is the First Time User Experience (FTUE), where players would have limited access to the roster of heroes and modes with the intention of easing new players into the Overwatch series. New players will have to play 100 matches to unlock the original list of heroes and play 50 quick play matches to play competitively. In addition, new players will need an active phone number, not a prepaid number, to create an account to play Overwatch 2. This policy was extended to all players regardless if they played the original Overwatch, but is nowlimited to new players due to fan backlash. The FTUE is supposed to encourage new players to play more and unlock more, but it can feel more frustrating as new players may feel restricted in the gameplay instead of having the freedom to experiment with the different heroes that fit their playstyle.
Once players do log in, a new feature is that on the menu screen, there’s a battle pass. Gone are the days of loot boxes, which have a bad reputation among the gaming community because they encourage gambling among children. The battle pass consists of new heroes and cosmetics players can unlock as they earn XP within the game. However, a lot of the legendary cosmetics and new heroes are locked behind a premium battle pass that players can pay for using 1,000 Overwatch coins, roughly $10. Players grinding the free battle pass are left with bare bones content and basic cosmetics when compared to the premium pass. There’s also some skins for heroes that can cost between $20 and $30, and players can grind XP to receive free in-game coins to save up, but it’ll still take many weeks if players consistently play the game for a long time.
Overwatch 2 has now implemented 5v5 objectives instead of staying with the 6v6 model of its predecessor. Instead of having two tanks on each team, there’s only one, and many of the heroes have been revamped to fit the new game, like tank characters being the only ones who can stun enemies. The flow of matches now feels more fast-paced as players play more head-on, with an emphasis on individual duels feeling more personal.
The new push mode feels like the most aggressive mode in the game as both teams are on the offensive to push a robot into the enemies’ spawn location. Things can get one-sided really quick, with it being rare for the losing side to make a comeback.
The most disappointing thing about Overwatch 2 is the lack of its PvE story mode at launch, which was one of the first defining features announced to separate the sequel from Overwatch. In the content roadmap, PvE content is arriving later in 2023 as a seasonal event, similar to Destiny 2’s seasonal events and raids.
Overall, Overwatch 2 feels like the next step up in the evolution of Overwatch with a revamp of how characters play and matches feeling more aggressive and confrontational and a lot less strategic. However, the free-to-play model creates a new greedy monetization front for the game that didn’t exist in the previous Overwatch title.
The sequel’s on the right path, but leaves more to be desired. It’s too early to tell at this stage to judge how good of a sequel Overwatch 2 really is, but the roadmap brings an exciting horizon that’ll keep players invested in the game as more and more content is added.