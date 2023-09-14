“I’m a perfect all-American b*tch / With perfect all-American lips / And perfect all-American hips / I know my place and this is it, ” Olivia Rodrigo screams between crunchy, distorted guitars on the opening track of her sophomore album “GUTS.” Rodrigo’s sarcastic eye-roll on “all-american bitch” is a fitting proclamation for the rest of her album, filled with blithe tracks about the confusion and contractions that arise in your early 20s.
Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” was an undeniable success during its release in 2021. Her musings about first love and heartbreak soundtracked the pandemic with songs such as “driver’s license,” “traitor” and “good 4 u” all becoming staples on nearly every “sad girl” Spotify playlist.
While a strong debut for Rodrigo, the lyrical material on “SOUR” — with youthful non-sequiturs about “that blonde girl” and how Rodrigo “can’t even parallel park” — feels admittedly teenage in retrospect. There’s also been the constant comparison between Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. “SOUR” positioned Rodrigo as Swift’s protege, with the two sharing a fondness for diaristic lyrics and tabloid romances. While the comparison is ultimately flattering, it stifled Rodrigo’s ability to carve out a singular identity in the music industry.
Thankfully, on “GUTS,” Rodrigo displays how much she’s matured in the past two years and proves she has truly made a lane for herself in pop music beyond being labeled Swift’s mini-me.
“I’d say it’s a little more rocky than the last one,” Rodrigo said to SiriusXM on Sept. 8 about her artistic growth between albums. “I went on my first tour, [and] I quickly learned how much I loved playing upbeat songs for a big crowd and how fun that was. And so I think I wrote this album informed by those feelings.”
Rodrigo leans into the rock genre throughout the entirety of the album. Sonically, the album sounds like a mix CD you stole from your older sister’s car in 2007 in the best way possible. Throughout the album, Rodrigo channels the sounds of ’90s and 2000s artists like The White Stripes, Avril Lavigne and Le Tigre, filtering them through a punky, pop lens. Rodrigo proves she has a real, genuine edge and isn’t afraid to experiment in her work.
“Vampire” showcases Rodrigo’s growth, combining her signature confessional piano balladry with off-kilter Fiona Apple-like tempo changes between the chorus and verses. Using “vampire” as the first single from “GUTS” is a wise decision on Rodrigo’s part, as it bridges the gap between the sentimental “SOUR” and the head-banging “GUTS.”
Thematically, the album explores Rodrigo’s introduction into young adulthood. The opening track, “all-american bitch,” depicts Rodrigo juxtaposing the expectations people have for young women with the inner rage she feels inside about said expectations. “Lacy” is a Black Swan-esque track about the thin line between jealousy and infatuation. The garage rock-inspired “bad idea right?” is the catchiest song in recent history about hooking up with your ex.
Rodrigo’s lyrics are endearing and relatable, but they’re also surprisingly funny as well.
Many songs feature Rodrigo rapping— something that could’ve been disastrous, but Rodrigo manages to pull it off. “Get him back!,” a Linkin Park-type rap-rock song, has Rodrigo lamenting about how her former lover, rapping “he had an ego and a temper and a wandering eye / he said he’s 6’2” and I’m like ‘dude, nice try.’” “Ballad of a homeschooled girl” includes a speedy rap verse featuring all of Rodrigo’s party faux pas, like calling someone the “same name nice” and thinking that their “mom was [their] wife.”
Rodrigo and her producer, Dan Nigro, play with different musical production on “GUTS,” using tones and textures that differ from the straightforward pop-rock instrumentals on “SOUR.” “Love is embarrassing” features ’80s synths, calling to mind New Wave bands like Duran Duran and The Cure. “Pretty isn’t pretty,” a song about the pressure put on young girls to look perfect, is reminiscent of jangle-rock groups Alvvays and the Zombies.
For those looking for moody ballads like “traitor” or “favorite crime,” “GUTS” has plenty of those as well. “Making the bed” is a ballad about realizing you’re accountable for your own happiness and fulfillment in adulthood. Overall, the down-tempo tracks on “GUTS” don’t cut as deep as the ones on “SOUR,” but they’ll be sufficient for moody car rides and rainy afternoon walks.
On the album's closer, the existential “teenage dream,” Rodrigo worries about whether she’s peaked already, wondering what will happen when her novelty as an artist and human fade. She sings “when am I gonna stop being great for my age and just start being good? / When will it stop being cool to be quietly misunderstood?”
It's a bleak sentiment when someone expresses that their best days may already be behind them. But if Rodrigo continues to take risks and write songs as good as these, she’ll have plenty of great days ahead of her.