The penultimate episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” sets the show on the right track for a dazzling finale. Despite the lackluster nature of episode 4, it looks like Obi-Wan is back to business.
Episode 5 kicks off with Reva (Moses Ingram) getting a promotion. For her success coaxing Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) out of the shadows and tracking him back to a rebel base, she’s been granted the title of Grand Inquisitor. The scene has a pretty dramatic tone, but there’s one shot where a hand from off screen pins a shiny little button to Reva’s uniform, and it’s unintentionally the funniest thing in the world.
Meanwhile, Kenobi and friends are on Jabiim preparing to evacuate the planet. Everything is going according to plan until L0-LA, under the control of the Empire, shuts down the hangar doors, which blocks the rebels’ only means of escaping. In a scenario very similar to the end of “The Mandalorian” season 1, the heroes are in a standoff with a mass of stormtroopers and the villain ready to pounce. In an act of desperation, Obi-Wan attempts to reason with Reva and uncovers information that fleshes out Reva’s character and explains some of the inconsistencies throughout the show.
As I’ve noted before, Reva’s actions and narrative focus have seemed confused and out of place over the course of the show. One of my biggest complaints was that Reva was the person who revealed Anakin’s survival to Kenobi. Though I still would’ve liked to have watched that scene play out directly between Obi-Wan and Vader, that moment had to feature Reva to reveal her prior knowledge of Vader’s true identity. A second problem I had with Reva is that she would willingly kill random extras but leave important rebels, like Tala, alive. However, the reveal that Reva has been trying to take Vader down this whole time clears that up.
Continuing the quick flashback to Order 66 that episode 1 began with, we see a young Reva attempting to escape the Jedi temple before running into Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). After watching her friends get murdered and being left for dead, she vowed to get her revenge. It’s unclear why she specifically blames Kenobi or why she became a Jedi hunter, so I hope Lucasfilm covers her backstory in future projects.
An additional set of flashbacks intertwine with Vader’s point of view showing Anakin and Obi-Wan sparring while reflecting the current conflict between both characters. As Obi-Wan explains throughout the fight, Anakin frequently falls short due to his impatience and rage. History repeats itself because Obi-Wan could have been easily killed multiple times throughout this episode alone, but manages to slip through Vader's hasty fingers. This has been a pattern with Darth Vader, and it works well to keep the narrative going. His recurring character flaw allows for the Sith lord to remain an unstoppable force of nature while still keeping Obi-Wan believably alive.
The climactic duel between Vader and Reva is one of the best in the franchise. Vader doesn’t even ignite his lightsaber, favoring a combination of quick evades and disorienting Reva with the Force. As shown previously, Vader’s nothing if not prideful. He takes his time; he’s focused on proving a point. No matter how hard she tries, Reva will never defeat him. Once Vader’s had his fun, he impales Reva, once again leaving her to die. It’s a snappy sequence that manages to be more impressive than most fights in the recent trilogy of Star Wars movies.
I haven’t mentioned much about Tala Durith (Indira Varma) and Kawlan Roken (O'shea Jackson Jr.) because there unfortunately isn’t much to say. They give honest performances, but they both fall into the generic rebel character fighting the good fight with nothing but cargo pants and a dream. While I’ve been trying to hold off my criticism until the characters are given more spotlight, like in Reva’s case, Tala’s now dead and Roken has one final episode to change my mind.
Overall, this episode proves that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is at its best when we see Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) in the spotlight. Reva’s given more characterization than one-dimensional anger issues, and I’m excited to see where she falls in between the dark and light sides as Vader fully becomes the main antagonist. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has sported some highs and lows from episode to episode, but when it hits the mark, it really works. This episode hits the mark.
Contact Luke Freisner at freisnlx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts, and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.