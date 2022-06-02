Editor's Note: This review includes major plot details, so beware of spoilers ahead.
The debut of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” benefits from taking its time, but has a lot to prove before it can be deemed a classic piece of Star Wars media.
The first episode opens with a recap, chronicling the events that took place over the course of the prequel trilogy. After watching it going into the show, it was clear that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” feels much more like an extension of those movies than something like “The Mandalorian,” which behaved like an old, western serial within the “Star Wars” universe.
A key element to the show’s cinematic atmosphere is Ewan McGregor. McGregor embodies Obi-Wan, end of story. Although he’s said in interviews that it took a long time and a lot of work to slip back into his iconic role, McGregor’s portrayal of the Jedi Master is seamless and is as much of a joy to watch as before. While McGregor’s ability to portray Obi-Wan hasn’t changed, the character certainly has.
This series follows a once steadfast voice of reason who’s now grappling with his entire world being pulled out from under him. Obi-Wan is known for being endlessly generous, wise and a legendary Jedi Master, but where the series picks up, his only motivation is to keep Luke Skywalker — and himself — safe. He’s willing to risk the lives of others to ensure he doesn’t get caught by the Empire. This departure from Obi-Wan’s character isn’t a sign of bad writing, like Boba Fett randomly becoming a good guy in “The Book of Boba Fett,” but a natural representation of grief and a man conceding to a life of depression and isolation.
Stealing the show is a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Blair perfectly captures the confident, adventurous and smartest-in-the-room qualities that Carrie Fisher brought to the role back in 1977. Her banter with McGregor is essentially the entirety of episode 2 and it helps evoke Obi-Wan’s dwindling sense of humanity.
As flawless as Kenobi’s and Leia’s writing are, the same nuance cannot be said of the main antagonist. Reva, or Third Sister, (Moses Ingram) is a Force-wielding Imperial Inquisitor — essentially one of Darth Vader’s (Hayden Christensen) lackeys. It’s not very clear as to why the writers decided to focus so much on her and the other Inquisitors when they brought back Christensen as Darth Vader. Ingram nails the seething rage required to play a character whose power feeds off of it. Reva’s hardcore, doing flips and chopping off hands, though her focus feels somewhat forced. This new character deserves the benefit of the doubt, but so far, her spotlight just uses screen time that could be given to arguably the most iconic villain of all time.
A side note I wish I didn’t have to make is that Moses Ingram — much like Rose Tico actor, Kelly Marie Tran, did — is receiving hate online after the release of the series premiere. Death threats, racial slurs and personal attacks all because viewers either don’t enjoy the fictional character she plays or have a problem with women of color in a show with CGI aliens. It’s absolutely disgusting. I do not condone any behavior of this kind, and want to make clear that any criticisms of her character or her place in the show are in no way targeted to Moses Ingram herself.
That said, her being the center of attention leads to the most disappointing moment of the series so far. Up until now, Obi-Wan believed Anakin Skywalker to be dead. Fans have waited years for the climactic moment when Obi-Wan comes to the realization that the ruthless dictator hunting down Jedi is the apprentice he failed to train. “Star Wars: Rebels,” a cartoon from 2014, pulled this off very well. Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s Padiwan, faces off against Vader in a climactic battle that ends in gut-wrenching silence between the two.
With the return of McGregor and Christensen, this scene was set to be great. It was not. At the end of episode 2, Obi-Wan is confronted by Reva, who flat out says, “Anakin Skywalker is alive.” An age old rule of storytelling is to show, not tell — don’t make a brand new character show up and blatantly tell a bombshell secret and show absolutely no emotional fallout. Needless to say, I was yelling at my TV.
A concerning factor about the show is where it takes place in the larger Star Wars timeline. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and nine years before “A New Hope,” the problem here is that the stakes can’t possibly be very high. Audience members know that Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa will come out of this show relatively unscathed as they all appear alive and well 9 years later. In addition, any new characters, such as Reva, can’t be too important, or they would’ve appeared during the original trilogy as key players in the events of the Empire’s destruction.
With these Disney+ shows, it’s almost redundant to say whether or not this is worth a watch, as anyone who is following Marvel or “Star Wars'' will most likely watch it anyway. This is obviously a must see for fans of “Star Wars;” it’s a win for prequel fans who’ve been awaiting the return of some iconic actors, as well as other Star Wars fans who think George Lucas’ writing was cheesy and enjoy the snappier dialogue of recent projects. Although it’s too early to say if “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be a fan favorite show, having an hour of brand new “Star Wars'' content to look forward to every week doesn’t sound too bad.
