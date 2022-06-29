We’ve made it to the finale. Five weeks of theorizing, gasping and arguing over “Obi-Wan Kenobi” have led to this moment. How does this climax pay off and how does the series fare overall? That’s a bit of a long story.
Starting off with the the last episode itself, the finale plays off the build up of the previous episodes … as well as it can. Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) has finally completed his character arc, shedding the fear and resignation from the start of the show and sacrificing himself to allow the rebellion to live on. Obi-Wan takes an escape pod from the rebel ship knowing that Vader will drop everything to get his revenge. This allows the rebels and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) to make their escape. Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) insists on facing Kenobi alone leading to one final showdown — at least until the other final showdown that arrives in “A New Hope.”
Meanwhile, on Tatooine, an injured Reva (Moses Ingram) hunts down Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) in an attempt to take revenge on Anakin. While this somewhat conflicts with her backstory of watching her own friends murdered at a young age and the fact that Anakin was never aware that his children were still alive to begin with, Ingram’s performance sells the scene. Her plan doesn’t make sense on paper, but real human characters don’t always think things through. Her life’s mission up until this point was to kill Vader and that ended with her being impaled. Limping toward the Lars' farm like a character from a horror movie with the only intention of killing an innocent 10-year-old depicts rage incarnate, the foundation of the Sith.
Before “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru were just humble moisture farmers who drank blue milk and wore the only denim jacket in Star Wars — turns out the pair are hardcore. Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Beru (Bonnie Piesse) arm themselves with blasters stowed away in the homestead’s walls and prepare to take on Reva. Despite their best efforts, Reva catches Luke, but she ultimately can’t bring herself to kill the boy.
Back to Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, they have another lightsaber fight in the dark on a dirty rock planet. This felt very similar to the fight from episode 3 and possessed some of the same faults I complained about earlier. The editing is just so choppy. This final battle is marginally less janky than the previous, but the issue isn’t resolved.
The fight choreography looks great — very fast and dynamic; this had potential to pay off in a big way if the camera would’ve just stopped moving for one second. There’s a cool moment where Obi-Wan gets his mojo back and throws a bunch of rocks at Vader, but that’s about it. The fight wraps up with Obi-Wan besting his fallen apprentice yet again where the two share a quick but powerful conversation. With Vader’s helmet being heavily damaged, a sliver of Haden Christensen’s face is visible and the lines of dialogue flow in and out of Christensen’s voice and that of James Earl Jones as the robotic voice begins to malfunction. This effect was very unsettling and put the final nail in the coffin to prove that Anakin Skywalker was gone. With Vader defeated, Obi-Wan walks away.
I’ve said previously that my biggest concern about the show is its inability to make any big waves in the greater Star Wars universe. I understand that Obi-Wan obviously can’t kill Darth Vader, but his decision to leave Vader alive doesn’t add up. This whole show is a result of Obi-Wan’s reluctance to finish off Anakin on Mustafar in “Revenge of the Sith.” Having seen the death and destruction Darth Vader has caused since then — not to mention what he will do following this series — Obi-Wan would be foolish to make that mistake twice. If the end of the fight was interrupted or Obi-Wan was out of time, left with the choice to kill Vader or save Luke, this could have given a good explanation for their survival leading into the original trilogy.
As for the show’s overall success, it’s tough to say. I love Star Wars and the character of Obi-Wan specifically, but at the end of the day, did this show really need to happen? We know what happens before this, we know what happens after, and nothing really happens during the show. I’m glad it exists, but if this show never happened, its absence wouldn’t be noticed.
This speaks to a bigger issue in the grand scheme of Disney’s Star Wars. It seems as if Disney executives are hoping lightning will strike twice and Star Wars will achieve the same commercial success as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gone are the days of waiting 20 years for a new Star Wars trilogy, with multiple shows, cartoons and entire trilogies being announced almost monthly. As the plot and suspense of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are stifled by its confinement to a greater timeline, the series proves maybe you can have too much of a good thing.
