Editor's Note: This review includes major plot details, so beware of spoilers ahead.
Episode four of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” clumsily follows the stellar action and emotion of the previous one, showing signs the series may have peaked too soon.
The episode opens on both Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in their bacta-healing tanks recovering from the burns they’ve inflicted on one another. As the series premiere presented a broken man only concerned with his own survival, episode 4 shows the Obi-Wan we all know and love climbing out of the tank, not yet fully healed, with only one question: “Where’s Leia?”
Leia’s interrogation is the best part of this episode by far. Reva (Moses Ingram) plucked Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the rebel tunnels and is holding her in the Fortress Inquisitorius. While Reva’s struggling to extract information from Leia, she’s also trying to convince her that she should give up hope and no one will save her. We still haven’t been filled in on who failed Reva or why she has such a hatred for Kenobi, but it’s clear that she’s revealing more about herself to Leia than Leia is revealing to her — behavior Leia noticed in Obi-Wan back in episode 2.
Reva is said to have the specific ability to read minds, as she’s demonstrated before, but it never seems to work when she needs it to. She couldn’t read Owen Lars’ mind on Tatooine, Leia’s during the interrogation or Tala Durith’s (Indira Varma) later in this episode. It’s a strange detail for the writers to include if the ability doesn’t actually work. Nevertheless, Ingram’s performance in this scene is magnetic; the rage and aggravation are hiding just behind her eyes as she tries to be patient with Leia and not scare her. Blair’s embodiment of Leia is the perfect foil combating Reva’s cynicism with hope and matching every threat with a witty comeback.
The rest of the episode is a run-of-the-mill Star Wars rescue. There isn’t much to say about it and it ends up being somewhat of a filler episode. Dressing up as imperials, sneaking into an empire base, rescuing Princess Leia — it’s awfully familiar to “A New Hope.”
While the sound design’s consistently crisp and satisfying, the visual effects in episode 4 have been lackluster. Making anything to the scale of a Star Wars project is a feat in its own right, but comparing it to the recent movies, and even the TV shows, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has trouble holding up. One scene in particular shows two T-47 Airspeeders arrive and open fire on the imperial base. The ships look like they don’t exist within the same plane as the rest of the environment. I’m not too familiar with special effects and editing, but the best way I can describe the ships is that they look copied and pasted onto the sky. Action sequences in this third act didn’t feel like they had any physical weight behind them, replacing immersion with the realization everything is a green screen. An example of this is when Reva is deflecting blaster bolts from an Airspeeder. This is awesome on paper, but in practice there's just a spaceship sitting still in mid air shooting, while Reva is waving her lightsaber around aimlessly.
Nothing in the fourth episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” hinders the series, but it doesn’t progress it in any way. Each installment feels precious in a six episode limited series, making a filler episode feel like a loss of storytelling potential, especially this late in the game.
