Fear not “Obi-Wan Kenobi” fans: If the first two entries of the series felt too slow, rest assured, because this is where the fun begins.
Opening on a troubled Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) meditating on the recent news of Anakin’s survival, the show explores more of the toll that the last few “Star Wars” movies have had on the hero. These scenes of Obi-Wan experiencing heaps of post-traumatic stress are even more impactful when considering the current conversations surrounding mental health compared to when the prequels came out 20 years ago.
Anakin’s (Hayden Christensen) life was full of tragedy being born into slavery losing his mother and fearing for the loss of the only family he has left. After all of this, Anakin tries to receive counseling from Yoda, who essentially blames Anakin for having loved ones in his life, like his mother, wife and unborn children. Additionally, Yoda tells him these negative emotions lead to the dark side and he needs to let go of all that — and Yoda’s supposed to be one of the “good guys.” It’s no wonder he turned to the dark side.
Obi-Wan — despite having a brief love interest in the Clone Wars series — followed all of these ridiculous Jedi rules to a tee, and look where that got him. His friends are dead, his religion has been wiped out; all who practice it are being persecuted. This is a lot to grapple with, especially when you’ve been taught your whole life that having feelings will make you evil. Obi-Wan experiences hallucinations and panic attacks which McGregor portrays perfectly. One gripping scene in particular shows McGregor peering out of a window with shuddered breath as he watches in fear as he sees a certain Sith lord for the first time.
Darth Vader’s long awaited return has finally played out — played by Christensen and voiced by the one and only James Earl Jones, who has voiced the villain since “A New Hope” premiered in 1977. I’ve never been a fan of Hayden Christensen’s acting — a controversial topic in the Star Wars community. I’ve never believed a single line that’s come out of his mouth. However, that was 20 years ago, and he’s been in movies since then, so how is Christensen’s performance in “Obi-Wan Kenobi?” Perfect … under a giant suit … with a big helmet … and someone else delivering all the lines. All jokes aside, he takes what the script gave him and runs with it. He honors and captures the movement and physical mannerisms of Vader while deviating within the context of the Sith lord’s arc. Speaking of original Vader actors, James Earl Jones sounds as flawless as always. I wish I had more to say, but it's hard to review perfection.
Darth Vader is absolutely ruthless in this episode. Fans thought they’d seen Vader at his most savage at the end of the “Rogue One” film, chopping up Rebels in a hallway. That’s all out the window as Vader uses his classic Force choke on a whole village and snaps a child’s neck without a second thought just to get Obi-Wan’s attention. I guess we can add that to the tally of children Anakin Skywalker has killed on screen.
Onto the main event: the lightsaber fight. It was just alright.
This obviously isn’t the grand climactic duel we’ll probably see in the series finale, but the fight itself felt a bit off, and it was hard to see at times what was going on. We’ve seen dark settings only lit by the glow of lightsabers before — that wasn’t the issue. The camera angles were always too close or too far away, and there were way too many lens flares that obscured the scene. It might be a result of the series budget being lower than the movies, but the scene was reminiscent of the really impressive fan-made lightsaber fights on YouTube.
Nitpicking aside, the choreography was incredibly solid. Anakin Skywalker was very fast and acrobatic in his prime, but Darth Vader’s slow and clunky due to the limitations of his suit and robotic limbs. He’s been in the suit for 10 years at this point, but with the Inquisitors taking care of most of the Jedi hunting, he hasn’t needed to engage in many lightsaber fights. Darth Vader’s more aggressive than seen in “A New Hope” and exhibits an interesting mix of Anakin and Vader’s movement. My distaste for Christensen’s acting aside, knowing it’s him under there fighting with Ewan McGregor just like the movies is a cool thought, and I’m glad Disney pulled out all the stops bringing back original actors. Obi-Wan fantastically maintains the fight while trying to flee every chance he gets. It’s not very often a Jedi runs away, and it was interesting to see how far Obi-Wan has fallen.
Obi-Wan hasn’t hit rock bottom yet, however, as Vader chokes him and throws him into a raging fire. It’s clear that Vader isn’t interested in just killing Obi-Wan. If he wanted to, Obi-Wan would already be dead. Vader wants to torture Obi-Wan and subject him to the same fate that Anakin met on Mustafar, where he burned alive. This petty act of vengeance allows smuggler Tala (Indira Varma) to rescue Obi-Wan, making it even more ironic that Vader mocked Obi-Wan for not finishing the job and killing him all those years ago.
Overall, episode 3 combines the slow and thoughtful glimpse into Obi-Wan’s grief with the exciting action the show has been lacking thus far. At the midpoint of the show’s six episode run, it’s safe to say “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is on the right track.
Contact Luke Freisner at freisnlx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts, and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.