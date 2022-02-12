“Murderville”: a homicide-centered comedy but with a twist — the detective gets a new partner every day, and they have no idea what’s going on.
Based on the 2015 comedy, “Murder in Successville,” “Murderville” is Netflix’s newest original series, released Feb. 3.
“Murderville” follows detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) through a series of unsolved murder cases. Arnett is joined by a different celebrity guest in each of the six episodes.
This isn’t a typical Netflix series: The main cast — Lilan Bowden, Haneefah Wood, Philip Smithey and Arnett — are all given scripts that will gradually lead them to the killer. On the other hand, the celebrity guests face the challenge of improvising their lines and figuring out the killer on their own based on the lines of the other characters.
The guests featured on the show are primarily high-profile comedians, with Conan O’Brien, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong all acting in their respective episodes. Actresses Sharon Stone and Annie Murphy also took part, along with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
For a show centered around homicide, it’s light-hearted and funny — but the humor doesn’t quite revitalize “Murderville.”
The cast, guests and characters are all likable, and the idea is solid. After a few episodes, though, it feels repetitive. It’s always the same story: Detective Seattle gets a new partner — the celebrity guest — three suspects are introduced and questioned, and an accusation is made.
Although it’s an improvised comedy, “Murderville” is delivered almost like a game show. At the end of each episode, every suspect is gathered into one room and the featured celebrity makes an accusation. At that point, the chief of police (Wood) enters the room to inform the guest whether they’re correct. After the true killer is revealed, Wood goes into a monologue, explaining the clues dropped throughout the episode.
While a few of the celebrity guests guess incorrectly, “Murderville” didn’t exactly make it difficult. All three suspects are always eager to talk about their issues with the victim, dropping obvious hints. However, the ability of the audience to follow along and make their own guesses adds entertainment.
While the storyline is constant, the celebrity guests add a slight difference to each episode. Most of them simply follow Arnett’s lead and don’t add their own twist, but it was enjoyable to see how they reacted to certain scenarios.
Nanjiani and Murphy react most similarly, throwing in a few sarcastic lines every now and then, but overall, they follow Arnett. O’Brien carries his episode by adding dialogue filled with dry humor, and Stone doesn’t take any of the script’s nonsense, often interjecting wry and sarcastic remarks.
Lynch, on the other hand, stands out the most. As the only celebrity guest who isn’t an actor by trade, he brings a refreshing change to a monotonous series. He’s confident and unapologetically himself throughout his episode — he’s genuinely funny in a new way, even completely taking control of a few scenes. He and Arnett bounce off each other’s lines in a way that keeps the audience engaged.
“Murderville” is a fun show, but it’s far from a must-watch. This series is a new direction for Netflix, which will be beneficial for them in the long run. However, “Murderville” definitely isn’t the streaming giant’s best work.
