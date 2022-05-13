With the hero only showing up in costume in roughly half of the episodes, Marvel’s latest series works so well because it’s extremely aware of the main character’s strengths and weaknesses — his biggest shortcoming, ironically, being himself.
Moon Knight is often described as Marvel’s Batman, which is sort of true at the end of the day. In the comics, he has boomerangs, grappling hooks, no powers and is sometimes a billionaire. The superhero’s most appealing feature is his various alter egos that he uses as a means to do detective work to investigate the criminal underground or corrupt elites. As time went on, these aliases were portrayed as altars of a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which is the main focus of his live action debut.
In “Moon Knight,” Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) is an anxious museum gift shop employee who’s always tired and frazzled due to his sleepwalking problem. For the show’s opening montage, credit must be given to the incredible feat of making ‘A Man Without Love’ by Engelbert Humperdinck popular in 2022. After weird things start happening that Steven can’t remember, he’s eventually revealed to be sharing his body with a second personality, Marc Spector. Marc (Oscar Isaac) is an ex-mercenary carrying out the wishes of Khonshu (F. Murray Abrham), the Egyptian moon god. The power struggle for control of their body is the show’s driving force.
Isaac does a stellar job not only playing both roles but distinguishing them with clinical precision. Before he even speaks, viewers are able to tell whether Marc or Steven is in control. Isaac’s timid mannerisms and poor posture as Steven cleverly foil the scruffy, hot-headed Marc. “Moon Knight” is at its peak when the two are reluctantly learning to coexist and eventually work together, taking advantage of each other's different talents and abilities. Marc Spector dons the classic comic book super suit with a hood and cape, doing flips and taking down thugs with ease. Steven, very much aligning with his character, wears an all white suit and tie and shows considerable difficulty with combat, but he’s indispensable due to his knowledge of Egyptology.
May Calamawy gives a top-notch performance as Layla El-Faouly, a love interest who’s more fleshed out than others have been in most Marvel projects. However, through no fault of her own, the bromance between Isaac’s two characters steals the show. That said, this is still a superhero show after all, so let's talk about the villain.
Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is just fine. Moon Knight doesn’t have a vast rogues gallery to choose from, so his inclusion doesn’t come at a cost. Hawke doesn’t take away from the show, but it’s clear that he’s not much more than an obstacle for the hero. Fortunately, Harrow begins to serve a more interesting role later in the show that lets him shine in particular moments that allow him to step outside of the strict villain role.
This show — especially in episode four, “The Tomb” — takes inspiration from the 1999 film “The Mummy.” While the film starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz has the gun-toting man and the brainy heroine, Moon Knight swaps the roles and proves that El-Faouly can handle herself.
Khonshu, whom Moon Knight fights crime on behalf of, isn’t the most benevolent god and frankly couldn’t care less about what happens to the man fighting as his avatar. Khonshu will frequently threaten and blackmail Marc, who doesn’t even want to be a superhero in the first place. The writers did well to ensure Khonshu doesn’t have a character arc. As a god who’s lived for centuries, it would feel unnatural for him to change over the course of a few days. Even during the season finale, he’s still trying to use other characters as means to an end. Something Marvel has always excelled at is making a fully computer-generated character look natural when interacting with live actors. Moon Knight is no exception, creating beautiful shots of Isaac and a giant skeletal bird that look as natural as it can get.
Overall, the series’ isolation from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) helps “Moon Knight” avoid falling into the same superhero mold. Unlike previous entries that shy away from more brutal violence, “Moon Knight” doesn’t exactly pull his punches. Additionally, Isaac’s unreliable narrators make it difficult to discern what’s reality and what isn’t.
Moon Knight wouldn’t be an ideal candidate for the Avengers, and that’s a good thing. Having flawed characters that simply exist, for better or worse, makes for a well-rounded franchise. Although the series isn’t crucial to watch if viewers want to be in the know for the state of the MCU, “Moon Knight” is a fun ride and a great introduction to a lesser known superhero.
Contact Luke Freisner at freisnlx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts, and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.