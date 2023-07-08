“Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” is another classic treasure-searching adventure with drama and intense action.
The film was written and directed by James Mangold and released in theaters on June 30. This film’s also the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.
This film might mark the end of a sensational journey for Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), but after viewing the movie, I was disappointed in how the studio left the whip-wielding adventurer’s legacy. To be frank, this movie didn’t have to be made. Regardless of Harrison Ford’s love for the character, this film appeared to be a Hollywood money grab meant to tug on the heartstrings of dedicated fans.
I’d be lying if I said the action scenes weren’t incredible. Specifically, my eyes lit up at the fight scene on top of the speeding train in the opening part of the film. Not to mention, the evolution of CGI has drastically improved in recent years. The ability to make an aging Harrison Ford look like a middle-aged man again was a sensational spectacle, but the action wasn’t enough to save the drab storyline. I was sitting in my plush theater chair while the film bored me enough to start twiddling my thumbs. I wanted passionate delivery of lines and shock factors from the plot, but, this film just didn’t hit those marks.
The heart of the plot is a race in finding the second half of Archemedes’ dial. I wasn’t surprised when Indiana Jones, yet again, battled Nazis over this treasured object. This is the third time in the franchise that Nazis are Indiana Jones’ main enemies. Previous Nazi encounters can be seen in “Raiders of The Lost Ark” and “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.”
Archimedes’ dial in this film possesses a great power the Nazis desperately want. When used, the dial can create fissures in time, making time travel possible. With that being said, the Nazis wanted to use the ability to travel back in time and win World War II.
The film seamlessly transitions from 1944 to 1969 when Indiana Jones is old and retiring from his long-time teaching career. After the 1944 sequence, the film fell on its face. Out of nowhere, Indiana Jones runs into his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the daughter of Basil Shaw (Toby Jones). This interaction seemed awkward on screen because Indiana Jones doesn’t recognize her at first. The on-screen chemistry between Ford and Waller-Bridge was pitiful. The body language and dialogue was corny and felt forced.
Forced is a word that can sum up the entirety of this film. Disney’s approach to filmmaking recently hasn’t been original. Between live-action remakes and subpar sequels, Disney isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel. I hate seeing a franchise go down the drain for monetary gain. Sure, filmmakers are passionate about their craft, but sometimes that doesn’t translate on-screen. I may not know all the tricks of the film industry, but I know a bad movie when I see one.
The bulk of this film captured Indiana Jones and Helena trying to win the race against the Nazis for the second half of Archedmes’ dial. There were some exciting moments like a car chase through Morocco and traveling to Archimedes’ tomb where the second half of the dial was located. But, after all this commotion, the Nazis still took control of the dial when the second piece was found. At this point, I was on the edge of my seat for the simple fact that the Nazis could reverse the course of history and win World War II, but my anticipation was short-lived because when Jurgen Voller finally used the dial, it took them back to the siege of Syracuse in the year 213 BC.
Essentially, Indiana Jones could have done absolutely nothing and the Nazis still would have been screwed, but, there wouldn’t have been a movie without the terrifying suspense of Nazi world domination.
This film’s lackluster plot stuck out like a sore thumb. It was drawn out and tiring by the end. While I think it’s great for franchises to introduce new characters, the writers could have done a better job with Helena Shaw. She plays a big role throughout the duration of the movie, but it appeared as if the studio just threw her into the action without much character development. I’m not going to say the movie had nothing going for it, but it didn’t help the legacy of Indiana Jones.
I didn’t like this film, and it could have benefitted from going in a different direction. Perhaps maybe a better plot or introducing a successor for the aging Jones. Some could argue Helena is the next Indiana Jones figure, but time will only tell what will become of this beloved franchise.