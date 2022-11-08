Call of Duty (COD) is a $30 billion franchise that’s spawned many different iterations for almost two decades from three different studios under Activision.
The turning point that truly got the franchise on the map was Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007. The transition from a world war setting to a more modern-day environment, the memorable characters of Task Force 141 and the emphasis on cinematic missions to tell an unforgettable story are what made COD stand out from the rest of the first-person shooter games.
The Modern Warfare series featured two more sequels, but it was Modern Warfare 2 (2009) that stood out from the series and the Call of Duty franchise. The story, for better or worse, is still unforgettable to this day; whether it be the controversial mission of “No Russian” or the plot twist of General Shepherd’s betrayal, Modern Warfare 2’s campaign provides an intense experience with vivid imagery of chaos and destruction.
The multiplayer outshined a lot of first-person shooters with a number of different weapons. The vast number of attachments and the perk system allowed for in-depth customization and preference. The introduction of Spec Ops added 23 different PVE (player versus enemy) missions that provided a wide array of different solo and co-op gameplay.
Back to its roots
In 2019, Call of Duty’s developer, Infinity Ward, decided to bring back the roots of the game to a modern-day setting with previous entries being more futuristic and sci-fi with the next entry ever since Advanced Warfare (2014), with the exception of Call of Duty: WWII (2017). In addition to its traditional environment, Infinity Ward will be reviving the Modern Warfare series with this soft reboot.
It was exciting to see familiar characters like Captain Price from Task Force 141 back within Call of Duty and to see its fast-paced gameplay and present-day environments. In addition to the base game, an all-new open-world battle royale that added to the lore of Modern Warfare, known as Warzone, quickly became one of the popular modes for the game.
After the disappointing release of Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021), many fans were left wondering if there was any way the franchise could recover from this or if it was finally time to bury it in the ground.
A nostalgic return
Finally, on April 28, Infinity Ward revealed the next Call of Duty title for 2022, Modern Warfare (MW) 2. Many were waiting in anticipation for the sequel since the campaign for MW, 2019 ended with Captain Price introducing fan-favorite members of Task Force 141 — Gaz, Soap and Ghost. Infinity Ward would have a great feat to live up to fans’ expectations and regain their love for Call of Duty after Vanguard.
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign launched a week early for those who preordered the game digitally, and the game truly shows the graphical capabilities of its new unified engine, IW 4.0. The story revolves around Task Force 141 trying to find and destroy American ballistic missiles stolen by terrorists. In addition, 141 will be working with Shadow Company, led by Philip Graves, – a private elite militia under the direct order of General Shepherd – and Los Vaqueros led by Alejandro Vargas – Mexican special forces.
While the plot’s nothing special and quite predictable, a lot of the mission structures and gameplay are distinct from MW2’s predecessors.
A lot of the missions are stealth-oriented and feel nostalgic with callbacks to past fan-favorite missions like “Clean House” from MW (2019) and “All Ghillied Up” from MW (2007). There are moments in the campaign that utilize new gameplay mechanics, such as vehicle handling and crafting, that give the game a breath of fresh air from the usual action-packed gunplay. However, these interesting gameplay moments overstay their welcome as some of these missions drag on far too long and poorly placed checkpoints make story progression feel sluggish.
The multiplayer aspect is definitely the highlight of the game as it retains the fast-paced gameplay of MW (2019) while adding new customization elements and bringing new and familiar game modes. The pace of the game’s set by the quick Time-to-kill (TTK). A lot of the core 6v6 maps are designed well to utilize the traditional map structure.
One of MW2’s new modes that feature big team battles is Invasion, which consists of a team deathmatch of 20v20 with additional AI teammates for even greater emphasis on large scaled warfare. A lot of the big maps for Ground War and Invasion are well-designed with some maps having big building structures providing verticality. The third-person mode makes a return from the original MW2 that provides a different and fun gameplay, as you have to be more cautious since players can peek around corners to ambush unsuspecting players running carefree.
The gunsmith is the new system in which players customize their weapons and perks as weapon progression and attachments are shared within different skill trees. Leveling up weapons is less tedious because players don’t have to unlock the same attachments for each weapon every single time.
Spec Ops mode was poorly designed in MW 2019 but revamped for its sequel. The new Spec Ops mode retains its core element and has callbacks to past mission structures like “Overwatch.” There are currently three different missions under Spec Ops with an emphasis on either stealth, assault or survival. Kits offer a new way for players to fulfill different roles that can be enhanced through stars that are gained by completing missions and challenges within the mode. The missions are set within a semi-open world map with dynamic gameplay that’s ever-changing as AI enemies respond in various ways attempting to take players down.
Modern Warfare 2 is definitely the revival of the Call of Duty franchise and is justified to be the spiritual successor of Modern Warfare (2019). Although predictable, the campaign tries to evolve the traditional COD formula and have its memorable moments. The multiplayer retains fast-paced gunplay and movement while providing game modes that adhere to all types of players. Spec Ops is a drastic improvement from 2019 that provides a fun and dynamic co-op experience. Modern Warfare 2 provides sentimental value to the original series while at the same time evolving core elements that provide inclusive gameplay.
