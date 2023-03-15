In 2020, Miley Cyrus released her first rock-and-roll album: “Plastic Hearts.” Following the iconic success of this album, many fans speculated that she would continue to pursue the rock-and-roll feel that “Plastic Hearts” strived to create.
This, however, isn’t the case.
Cyrus released her most recent album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” on March 10. An empowering tribute to moving on from heartache, Cyrus is able to reimagine her former 2000s pop identity through this album in a new, neo-pop light.
The versatile star first came to fame in 2006 when the former Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana”aired, in which Cyrus was the leading role. While she was starring in this role, she released four different albums. Her debut album was released in partnership with Disney Channel and “Hannah Montana.” The second, third and fourth albums she released during this time all included mostly pop music.
In an interview with Elle, Cyrus, however, was adamant that she wanted to leave the childhood role as soon as she turned 18. Following her departure from the hit Disney Channel show, Cyrus went on to release six more albums that expanded her repertoire to include elements of R&B, experimental, indie, alternative, electropop and even rock-and-roll. She also released an additional album to showcase her live performances.
“Endless Summer Vacation” encapsulates many variations of traditional pop music, including some elements of R&B, indie and even soul.
The cover of this release strays from the bulk of her albums. Where most of her album covers feature busy, loud images to highlight the boldness of her work, this simple cover includes only Cyrus holding onto a trapeze. Such a simple cover suggests that the musical icon has matured stylistically as well as musically.
Cyrus’ newest album begins with the hit single “Flowers,” which reached Billboard Music’s No. 1 Hot 100 song. Although its lyrics suggest a more mature appreciation for self-love, the style of the song is rooted in pop music at heart, similar to Cyrus’ younger tracks.
Moreover, Cyrus seems to showcase her musical and personal growth by referencing her younger self throughout the album. A later song on the album titled “Rose Colored Lenses” suggests the idea that young love feels never-ending.
“With our heads above the clouds / Fallin’ stupid like we're kids,” Cyrus sings. “Wearin’ rose colored lenses / Let's just play pretend.”
Another of the album’s songs, “Handstand,” seems to be the only one to stray significantly from the pop genre. This track adds a slow, almost techno element to the rest of the upbeat album. Cyrus also includes an instrumental interlude to this track, distinguishing it from the rest of her collection.
Each of these songs discusses the trials and tribulations of love and loss, although each one may vary in its delivery. Cyrus seems to be able to take a single emotion, heartache, and express it through a multitude of mediums with each song delivering a different message.
“You watered the weeds and you killed all the roses,” Cyrus sings in “Muddy Feet,” track 9 of her album. “So get the f*** out of my house with that sh*t."
In the 11th track of the album, “Island,” Cyrus sends a very different message to her audience. “I hear your voice like a song on the radio,” she sings. “All day long, 'cause, boy, I've been missing you.”
Both of these ideas are rooted in heartache, but Cyrus is able to take a different stance on how this heartache is expressed — evident in the style of each song. “Muddy Feet,” featuring Sia, is bold and confrontational, whereas “Island” is slow and laid-back. They’re each a variation of pop music, yet vastly different in their execution.
Although Cyrus’ musical genre seems rooted in pop, her lyrical abilities and presentation seem to extend beyond those of her former self. Each of her songs centers around the trials of love and lust, and all come together to create a great collection of works. Avid listeners of pop music will be able to appreciate each different song in its own distinct appeal.