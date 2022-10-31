After experimenting with the different types of pop, Meghan Trainor returns to her well-known doo-wop sound with her latest album, “Takin’ It Back.”
Within the past few years, the singer got married and had her first child. She explained in an interview with Forbes that this album’s focused on her journey transitioning into becoming a wife and mother.
“I tried to do the doo-wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it,” Trainor said in an interview.
The first song’s different from the other intro songs on her past albums. “Sensitive” is an a cappella track that’s a little slower. It covers the subjects of fake friends and when they blame the other person for destroying the friendship. The concept that stands out about the a cappella part is that the vocals are all her with Pentatonix member Scott Hoying as the bass. It has the doo-wop sound with jazz-style vocals, so listeners know they’re getting the Trainor we heard back in 2014.
The second, third and fourth tracks are the opposite. “Made You Look” has an upbeat sound that’s easy to dance to. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Trainor explained she struggled to have the same sexy self-love for her body after childbirth, but she wrote the chorus in the shower and regained the confidence to write this song. The lyrics have a similar meaning to her 2015 hit “All About That Bass”: no matter what you look like, you look fabulous.
“Takin’ it Back” is a more groovy sounding track. It’s a mix of modern pop and disco, which is a fun clash. It’s about the idea of going back to when music was just a singer and their band. She emphasizes this with using individual instruments and no electronic beats. “Don’t I Make it Look Easy” is another doo-wop that’s a more exciting track about being a new mom. The concept is that having a child and being a parent might look easy, but it’s difficult and comes with different challenges. It’s catchy and tells her listeners about her experience with motherhood so far.
Along with the Hoying cameo, this album contains two duets and a track featuring two other artists. “Bad for Me” features Teddy Swim and has a similar sound to her duet with John Legend in “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” It’s a bit more upbeat but has a parallel tempo. It’s a song about rejecting a lover because of their toxicity. “Breezy” is a mix of pop and reggae featuring Theron Theron. It has a simple sound with a positive message. Theron has only one verse in the song, so it’s not a traditional duet. “Mama Wanna Mambo” features Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval. The sound matches the title perfectly. It has that mambo vibe which makes it more upbeat than the other collabs on the album. Similar to “Breezy,” Natasha has a small solo verse then turns into a backup vocalist.
While Trainor’s focusing her album on her journey of starting a family, she also adds a song about dealing with mental health issues. Trainor has anxiety and a panic disorder, so “Superwoman” was her way of expressing her mental struggles. It’s a song about vulnerability and knowing she can’t be a superwoman. It’s a more raw and subtle song which is appropriate for music that covers the topic of mental health difficulty.
While “Superwoman” is about struggle, “Rainbow” somewhat contradicts it. It’s Trainor singing to a person who needs help finding the bright side of themself. It’s equally as raw because the message is equally as important. The chorus does an excellent job uplifting listeners by comparing them to a rainbow and the bright moon in a poetic way by saying “You're as colorful as a rainbow (Rainbow) / You're as bright as the moon (Moon) / Everyone can see your halo (Halo) / Everybody but you (You) / So go and show ’em all your rainbow, oh (Rainbow) / You’ll feel better when you do (Do).” The second verse is just words of affirmation and support about a person’s beauty and intelligence. The track ends with the lines “You’re as colorful as a rainbow / And this world’s gonna love you.” It’s a great song for those in need of words of confidence and positivity.
“Lucky” is the song on the tracklist that sounds the most like Trainor’s well-known sound. Its instrumental arrangement sounds like a mix of “Lips are Movin‘” and “Dear Future Husband.” This is the most explicit message out of the different songs, but she does her classic technique of singing about sensual subjects without getting too graphic. It discusses the idea of her romantically offering herself to a significant other and shows off Trainor’s sassy side.
“Takin’ It Back” is a great way for Trainor to bring back her popular doo-wop sound from “Title” that listeners will find nostalgic. It isn’t one of those albums that focuses on love songs, it’s more personal for Trainor and is something fans will enjoy.