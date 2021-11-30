Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Along and east of ridgelines between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&