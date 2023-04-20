When people think of Italian mob films, their minds may go directly to films like “The Godfather.” However, Bleeker Street Productions has changed it up a little. Get ready for a mafia film that’s unlike any other.
When Kristin (Toni Collette) goes to her grandfather’s funeral, she’s told he left the family business to her. Little does she know, the “family business” is not only a vineyard, but the mafia. Kristin now has to adjust from being a typical suburban mother in a crumbling marriage to a tough mob boss who isn’t afraid to break the rules.
This film was comedic but wasn’t as funny as the trailer made it seem. There were some laugh-out-loud moments, but it felt more like a goofy female version of “The Godfather.” They make many references to “The Godfather” in a humorous fashion with moments like the mafia group being shocked Kristin’s never seen the movie. They have some sly jokes and parts that are Italian stereotypes like the relative who force-feeds a person even when they’re full. Besides the punchlines and stereotypes, it wasn’t a bending-over-laughing type of movie which was a disappointment.
Since it was a mafia-based film, it felt more gruesome than funny which was a bummer. Like most mafia films, the goal’s to dominate the opposing groups or families and gain as much business as possible. There were many shootout scenes and fights that ended in a gory mess. Some of it wasn’t awful but there were some disturbing images from time to time. It was somewhat expected since the story does revolve around the mob, but this level of gore was unexpected because it was advertised as a comedy.
The writers and producer did a decent job delivering the concept of an Italian mafia. They hit each criterion for a stereotypical mob group often seen in films with some laughable touches. For example, when the mafia’s discussing business and someone says the other family's name, the group spits to the ground synchronously as a sign of disrespect towards their opponent. As for the Italian mindset, they seem very religious and speak in Italian when they’re discussing classified subjects in front of Kristin, who doesn’t speak Italian.
While the theme of the mafia’s huge throughout the film, the movie did have some women-empowering touches as well. While it does have some romance, the story focuses mostly on the family business and criminal work. Kristin is the new boss of a criminal mafia industry and it’s rare to see a female as the leader in mob movies. She also has a female sidekick played by a tough character who adds a sense of sisterhood to the film. These were both nice additions and convey the theme of female empowerment.
Casting Collette as the lead role was a great move on the casting director’s part. She’s been good in a variety of roles and this was her first time playing a mafia member. Her character goes through an internal evolution which Collette delivers in a great way. She does a good job portraying a culture shock when she’s getting used to the mafia lifestyle after being used to wifehood and motherhood. She also does a good job playing into the irony of her being both a kind mafia boss and an American middle-aged mother like when she brings muffins to a mob meeting while everyone else has some sort of firearm.
Since it was about a woman going to Europe, they made multiple references to the book “Eat, Pray, Love.” Kristin constantly discusses making wine, eating real Italian food and exploring the country, similar to the character Elizabeth in “Eat, Pray, Love.” It’s a good comparison since both protagonists go to Italy to just get away from a stressful life. However, similar to “The Godfather” references, some of the connections come off as comedic.
The film did a good job emphasizing the idea of finding your purpose and what you enjoy doing. Kristin starts at a low point in her life, but the film shows her finding out who she is and what she wants from life. Character development and self-realization are noticeable in Collette’s performance. This theme fits the movie and its plot nicely.
Although it has occasional downfalls, “Mafia Mamma” was a funny film that mob movie fans might get a kick out of. It doesn’t have any award nominations in its future, but if you’re looking for a good movie and don’t mind a little violence, this would be a decent fit.