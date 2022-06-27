While we all know how Buzz came to Andy’s room in “Toy Story,” no one knew his true backstory. Now, fans will get to hear the story behind the iconic action figure.
The film is a brand new story, but it still has some nostalgic components as well.
After crashing his spacecraft and leaving a majority of Star Command stranded, Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) makes it his new mission to find an energy source strong enough to get everyone home. However, due to time distortion, he returns to the planet 22 years after take off.
While the movie’s a prequel to the “Toy Story” saga, the Pixar team wanted to do more — this is the movie Andy saw as a kid that first sparked his interest in Lightyear. Therefore, it’s more like a movie within a movie. “Toy Story 2” mentions the backstory of Woody and the TV show he was featured in as well as the many products he has. Now, people have the opportunity to learn more about Buzz Lightyear.
The film has nearly nothing to do with the “Toy Story” saga, so it helps viewers concentrate on Lightyear. It clarifies a lot of details that fans might have questions about when they watch the original films, like who Zurg is or why Lightyear’s catchphrase is “to infinity and beyond.” There are some small details that were confusing, but nothing too catastrophic that it ruins the film. The creative team behind “Lightyear” did a great job making it a spin-off that’s not connected to the toys. In the first “Toy Story,” we see Lightyear pressing every button to shoot lasers and to fly with his jet pack, but nothing works because he’s an action figure. In the new film, you see all the things his suit is capable of, which is an exciting aspect to have for diehard fans.
The writers and animators also added some new components. They give him a full variety of suits that he wears, which gives him a fresh look each time, but they knew to stay true to his iconic outfit. The filmmakers also differentiated “Lightyear” from its “Toy Story” inspiration by having Chris Evans voice the Space Ranger instead of Tim Allen. It’s a bit of a bummer for the Pixar and “Toy Story” fandom since he’s been known as the voice of Lightyear for almost 30 years. However, it gives another form of distinction between the toy and the movie “Lightyear.” Also, the two actors’ voices sound somewhat alike, but not identical, which gives the film some form of realism. Another component that stands out is the difference in egos from the “Toy Story” movies and “Lightyear.” The toy was quite self-absorbed and acts like he’s better than his peers, but the new version has a more independent personality and isn’t as cocky.
The action scenes were frequent in the movie since it was about a space mission. While it was exciting to watch, the animators actually designed those frames as if it was the viewpoint one would see in a video game. Since Lightyear’s a Space Ranger, most of the battles are against fictional, intergalactic species and robots, so you can see Disney had fun with those aspects as well. “Lightyear” is a great way to introduce sci-fi films to a newer generation because it has all the components and still gets censored enough that it wouldn’t scare or overwhelm a younger audience.
Although this was a sci-fi movie with a lot of action, there are plenty of moments of comic relief. For example, the Space Command team gives Lightyear a robotic cat who’s supposed to be an emotional support animal after his mission. His cat provides the majority of the humor, and it’s definitely a character fans will love. There are also moments of heartbreak. They aren’t as sad as some previous Pixar scenes, like in “Up,” but they do play with viewers’ emotions.
The movie did receive some international backlash. According to Disney, “Lightyear” was supposed to be a film Andy saw in 1995. However, Disney included a gay character in the movie who kisses their partner in one scene — something that wouldn’t have been widely accepted when Andy would’ve watched it. While the cultural relevancy is a great addition, it seems historically inaccurate since it wasn’t seen in children's movies in the ’90s. Some countries even refused to release it due to their cultural adversity towards the LGBTQ+ community. However, it’s great to see Disney including more diversity in their films.
Buzz Lightyear is one of the most famous and beloved Pixar characters of all time. Disney fans may think they know him, but this movie digs deep into who Lightyear is and his origin. It’s a fun movie to watch, especially for “Toy Story” fans.
