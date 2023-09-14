When people think of jazz, the first artist they name probably isn’t a modern one. They may name someone like Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald or Thelonious Monk. Many of these artists were great contributors to a genre that saw a lot of activity and growth during the 20th century but seemed to drop off in the 21st century.
This was until Chinese-Icelandic artist Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) came onto the scene. Laufey has seen growth over the past few months thanks to her promoting her songs and creating inside jokes and memes with her fans on social media, which is where I first came across her music.
Laufey dropped her third album, “Bewitched,” on Friday. The 14-track album builds upon the soft, romantic jazz style of Laufey’s previous albums while also innovating into a more pop-like sound that appeals to a larger audience without straying too far away from the jazz genre. The album features themes of romance, love and growth, as well as a collaboration with the Philharmonia Orchestra.
The album starts out incredibly strong with the first track “Dreamer” serving as a brilliant display of Laufey’s vocals. This being, by far, Laufey’s greatest strength in the album as each song sounds as if it were sung by a Disney princess. Laufey’s calm and soothing voice comes in and out, carrying each song with a beautiful and romantic tone that immediately captures the listener and entraps them into the song’s themes.
A song deserving of its own recognition is” Lovesick,” as it’s by far different from most of the songs on “Bewitched.” As Laufey diverts from her soft and melodic voice, she comes in with a powerful, almost musical-like, song with strong instrumentals which conveys the intensity of the track. While the song doesn’t escape the jazz genre, it explores the range of emotion and tone Laufey has in her voice and in her lyrics and left me wanting more. This song is definitely one of the highest points of the album, potentially the best.
While the vocals may be Laufey’s greatest strength, lyrics are the area that need the most improvement. This isn’t to say they’re terrible. “From the Start” is a fun, more upbeat song discussing the feeling of how you wish you could tell someone you like them even though they don't like you. The song is incredibly catchy and the lyrics are extremely relatable and dive deep into this romantic, yearning feeling. Other songs like “Letter to My 13 Year Old Self,” are tear-worthy which discuss Laufey’s childhood being bullied and how she wishes her younger self could see the fame and achievement she receives now.
However, there are weaker songs such as “Must Be Love” and “Misty” that don’t have the exact same effect, don’t build upon any new areas and just exist as romantic songs.While relatable, these are the weaker of the romantic ones on the album when compared to “Bewitched” and “While You Were Sleeping.”
The song “California and Me” features the Philharmonia Orchestra playing the melody of the song as Laufey sings about an ex-lover leaving for New York and the feeling of being alone in California. The song marks the end of the first half of the album as it’s followed by the instrumental interlude, “Nocturne.” The combination of the beautiful and almost classical melody of the Philharmonia Orchestra, who has worked with Laufey previously on “Let You Break My Heart Again,” and the stunningly melodic and soft voice of Laufey as she holds every note captures the listener with the intense sadness of the, lyrics and melody.
The Philharmonia Orchestra adds to the intensity and emotion of the song playing the beautiful and melancholy tune, without taking away or impeding on Laufey’s voice, letting her have the freedom to carry the song and emphasize on the certain notes and aspects. This song does an excellent job of concluding the first half of the album and is up there with “Letter to my 13 Year Old Self,” “Lovesick” and “Bewitched” as the best songs on the album.
Another thing to note on the album is the production is done phenomenally, yet subtly. Each song is adorned with slow and soft jazz piano, powerful yet also a soothing presence of strings that flows calmly and sets the ultimate backdrop and addition to Laufey’s melodic voice. This is not only seen in “California and Me,” but throughout the entire album, emphasized in songs such as “Serendipity,” “Haunted” and “Lovesick.” Here is where the instrumental aspects perfectly set the mood and tempo of the song, serving as vital aspects that make the emotions of each song what they are. The song “Bewitched” features a subtle guitar throughout the entirety of the song, but through parts of the chorus and bridge, the strings section will come in with a beautiful and soft melody that help emphasize the intensity and grandeur of the lyrics in a brilliant way that almost models a musical or Disney song.
“Bewitched” serves as a beautiful love letter to the romantic jazz genre, from its subtle yet intricate melodies to the intensity and beauty of Laufey’s voice, to the emotional and romantic lyrics that tug on the heartstrings of the listener.
The artist has introduced the genre to a new generation of fans, in an era when jazz is not as recognized as it once was. While there may be some who compare her to artists such as Beabadobee, Mitski or Faye Webster, Laufey breaks the mold and establishes that she is like none of them — owning all aspects of the romantic jazz genre from her voice to the composition of her songs. The album’s strengths in vocals and instrumentals make up for its sometimes-mediocre lyricism to produce a beautifully sounding album that everyone who has a love for soft romantic music should listen to.