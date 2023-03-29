Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&