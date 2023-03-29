Lana Del Rey brings a lot of honesty and emotion in her new album, “Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”
The album opens with one of her newest singles, “The Grants,” which begins with a small vocal excerpt of three women. It leads into the actual track which is more sorrowful. Many publications, like Genius, say this is a song for all of Rey’s late relatives, considering the recent loss of her uncle. The song’s about going to the afterlife and bringing all the memories a person made while they were alive. It’s a personal and beautiful song and listeners can hear her distress on the track.
The second track is the title track of the album. This was also the lead single that was released on Dec. 7 of last year when the album was announced. It’s a smooth and soft song, but with a dark metaphor. Elite Daily explains that for a moment, Rey felt a sense of forgottenness by the public. She uses the unknown tunnel in California to represent herself and doesn’t want listeners to forget her like the tunnel. She uses a lot of metaphors in the track to represent this like “I can't help but feel somewhat like my body marred my soul / Handmade beauty sealed up by two man-made walls.” It has a gentle and pretty sound but comes with a profound meaning.
Another single on the album is “A&W.” This is the longest track on the project, but is set up uniquely. It’s a two-part song. The first part’s about Rey growing from a young girl to a teenager and adult addicted to intimate action.
The first verse is about childhood memories like her mother and doing cartwheels. It leads to her mentioning her body image since people were giving her a hard time about her weight. The chorus repeatedly mentions her having sex in a hotel room because she doesn’t believe that life’s about falling in love.
The chorus ends with the phrase “This is the experience of bein' an American wh*re.” People who’ve deciphered the song predict the letters A and W stand for the last two words in that line.
The second part has a completely different style. It’s more dubstep-sounding and the lyrics don’t make a lot of sense. It’s an interesting track and she does a good job telling a story.
“Kintsugi” and “Fingertips” are similar to “The Grants” by sticking with the theme of family and personal emotions.
“Kintsugi” represents the idea of filling empty cracks that are hard to fill. She talks about how her music career has affected her flexibility to be with loved ones and the frustration that comes with it. She compares herself to Kintsugi pottery, which is a cracked piece with golden filling. The vocals are delicate, and you can feel the sadness in her tone.
“Fingertips” is similar, but more straightforward. It’s more like she’s singing excerpts from a diary rather than covering up subjects with metaphors. This is an extremely open and honest song because she’s honestly telling listeners what she went through.
She talks about her siblings, where she was the day her uncle passed and kept referencing the idea of having two seconds to cope. Hearing her pour her emotions out is a beautiful, yet distraught experience. The sound in her voice is very similar to that in “Kintsugi” which shows how broken she’s been. Both songs are raw, genuine and make you sympathize with Rey.
“Fishtail” is the second time on the entire album that we hear a dubstep sound. The song is a metaphor for not trusting a person. She uses the idea of braiding her hair as a form of trust. The subject wants to care or metaphorically braid her hair, but she knows it’s a lie. It’s a more mysterious-sounding track. The producers do a good job of using harmonies and effects to add an original sound.
The album includes multiple collaborations including Father John Misty, Bleachers, Jon Batiste, SYML and Tommy Genesis. These were more instrumental duets instead of the traditional two people singing together. Each track was poetic and smooth, so it works for the album.
The strangest part of this album is the track “Judah Smith Interlude.” This track isn’t a song, but a recording of a sermon by Pastor Judah Smith. It covers the subjects of marriage, love, faith and lust. You can also hear someone snickering and making side comments quietly during the track. According to Relevant, this was a controversial addition to the album and fans due to the topic being too religious and the fact that a large percentage of Rey’s fanbase is within the LGBTQ community. However, other listeners liked the track.
“Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” is Rey’s ninth album. It stays with her mysterious style of music, but is quite personal. The album has a natural sound with the subject of family often tied into its lyrics. This is a deep album that means more than just new music.