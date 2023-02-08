“Knock at the Cabin” is a beautifully shot film that showcases gut-wrenching decisions that have the power to save or destroy humanity.
“Knock At The Cabin” was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan and released in theaters on Feb. 3. This new mystery and thriller movie includes familiar names such as Rupert Grint and Dave Bautista. For Bautista, “Knock at the Cabin” proves to be a crucial moment in his acting career, as it’s his first lead role. This part is unlike his prior films where he typically served as a muscular figure, like in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
The film starts off with a serene panoramic shot of thick weeds swaying in the wind. Then, we’re introduced to Wen (Kristen Cui), who’s frolicking in the woods surrounded by substantial trees and green grass. Wen’s out and about looking for grasshoppers and logging them in her notebook. But, she wouldn’t be doing that for long as a tall, tattooed man wearing a pair of Jeffery Dahmer-inspired glasses starts to approach her. The man told Wen his name was Leonard (Bautista) and says, “I am not going to hurt you. I am just going to learn about you for a little while.”
This whole interaction is just downright creepy and a little concerning. But, Leonard at first carries himself with innocent mannerisms as he helps Wen catch grasshoppers and learns that Wen has two fathers. This innocence, however, wouldn’t last long. Leonard switches gears and claims that he and his group are on a mission to save humanity. As an audience member, I was convinced that Leonard was on some type of acid trip when he gave his explanation to Wen. He then attempts to convince Wen to persuade her dads to let the group into their rustic and luxurious vacation cabin. Without hesitation, Wen is off-put by this statement and runs back to her cabin to notify her dads of the man she just met.
Wen storms through the door and proclaims there’s a dangerous group outside to Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge). In a series of panic, Eric and Andrew aren’t convinced to let the group in the cabin. So, group members Leonard, Redmond ( Grint), Sabrina (Niki Amuka-Bird) and Adriane (Abby Quinn) decide to infiltrate the home instead.
I was dumbfounded by the family’s plan for protection by locking the windows and doors. Their plan was absolutely terrible as the group busted through the windows with melee weapons. And in classic fashion, Eric and Andrew were viciously tied up to chairs so they couldn’t escape while Wen was left untied but heavily observed.
It was at this moment of the film when things started to get bone-chilling. Leonard said the group was brought together by visions they all had of humanity’s doom and it was up to the family to sacrifice one of themselves to save humanity. My acid trip theory really started to show itself throughout the culmination of this scene. Anyway, the group then gives their backstories to make the family “feel more comfortable” with the horrifying situation they're in. All of this takes far too long and dragged out the anticipation until I lost my interest in what the group was trying to accomplish.
After what seemed like forever, the family finally had to make a decision of sacrifice or letting one of the group members die. When Leonard the group’s mission, he told the family that if they didn’t choose someone to sacrifice, then one of the group members would be killed. Out of protecting themselves and their daughter Wen, Eric and Andrew didn’t make a choice and said, “Everyone in the world can die as far as we’re concerned.”
As a result, Leonard stated, “A part of humanity has been judged” and proceeded to slaughter Redmond. I cringed at the sight of Redmond’s body being bashed in by his fellow group member, but the gory nature helped give the story some intensity. Because the family allowed a group member to die, humanity had to suffer from catastrophic earthquakes. And for the remaining portion of the film, the family kept having to make a decision to sacrifice or let humanity suffer through the death of each group member. As I watched this film, the correlation between a group member’s death and humanity's suffering was rather confusing. And to be honest, this film could have been shortened to around an hour with the amount of useless dialogue.
I was lost in confusion but slowly understood the story by the end of the movie. In the last portion of the story, the audience is told that each of the characters represents a piece of humanity. Leonard was guidance, Redmond was malice, Sabrina was healing and Adriane was nurturing. The audience is able to connect each death of the group to killing off a part of humanity.
For the entirety of the film, I was debating whether the group was being truthful with their outrageous statements or just trying to have the family kill one of their members. This questioning speaks volumes about the film’s psychological impact on the audience. After all the group members have been eliminated, humanity starts coming to an end but Eric and Andrew can still save the world by sacrificing one or the other. In reality, the group was truthful the whole time and Eric believed them because he also experienced a vision earlier in the movie. In part, he begs Andrew to kill him so their daughter can have a good life. Andrew then kills Eric and humanity restores itself. The ending scene shows Andrew and Wen driving off into the distance with a painted sky with oranges and light pink colors.
I didn’t find this film to be a mind-blowing piece of cinema, but it had good acting and crystal-clear cinematography. It was suspenseful enough to keep me on my toes but didn’t make me jump out of my seat. However, I was faced with mind-altering psychological questions that led me to consider what I would do to save humanity. And for that, this film has powerful undertones that are covered up by a bleak and slow-moving story.
