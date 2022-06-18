“Jurassic World: Dominion” is largely a mess, but it carries just enough essential elements of the previous movies to somewhat resemble a conclusion to the second trilogy of ‘Jurassic’ movies.
As people start going back to theaters after the pandemic nearly crushed the industry, an important question arises: Do people still love the movies? “Jurassic World: Dominion” helps answer this questions as it succeeds at the box office while being ripped apart by critics. It already had an opening weekend four-day total of over $150 million dollars according to Deadline.
In the third installment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise reboot, director Colin Trevorrow melds the original cast with his new band of characters. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are now dating and hiding a girl (Isabella Sermon) from the dangerous biotech company, Biosyn. Meanwhile, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) reunite after they receive a message from Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) about a group of giant, terrifying grasshoppers that threaten to inflict starvation on the entire population.
At the beginning of the movie, it’s clear the main struggle on the planet has become the integration of wild dinosaurs into modern civilization. This plotline is immediately forgotten and never really addressed again until the end, where a happy montage of dinosaurs thriving in the wild attempts to wrap everything up nicely in a bow. The real main focus is the mistreatment of the dinosaurs by Biosyn. There’s a generically evil scientist, Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), at the core of the evil corporation who tries to do generically evil things like kill crops with genetically modified locusts. It all seems very reminiscent of the previous films. “Jurassic World” is notorious (even more so than other large franchises) for ripping itself off, and here it doesn't work at all. The result is a vague blend of the main “Jurassic” movie elements stuffed together in an uneven ball of nostalgia, excess and desperation.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard try their best to remain interesting, but their characters are given very little substance or depth. Pratt gives less life to Owen Grady than ever before and mainly sticks to looking stoically at raptors for 10 seconds before they run away. By far the best part of the film is the return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who breathe life into the action with their chemistry and presence. By their performances, it seems they’ve remained dedicated to their characters after all these years. Laura Dern, especially, looks excited to be back in the mix and gives it her all. She steals every scene she’s in except one with Dallas Howard, who plays off her quite well. They clearly aren’t just cashing paychecks here, and their storyline is the only part of the movie that feels genuine.
The magic of the original “Jurassic Park” movie, and to a lesser degree in its two sequels, is the sight of a dinosaur. The iconic score paired with special effects ahead of their time led to a historic movie phenomenon that once swept the nation. Since then, this concept has been milked so much that it no longer feels remotely special. The CGI here is uneven — terrible at times, terrific at others — but there’s too much dinosaur and not nearly enough buildup. By the ending fight scene, it doesn’t feel like a spectacle or awe-inspiring in the slightest. Instead, it feels closer to Godzilla fighting King Kong than once-real creatures on screen.
If you ignore the lack of good storytelling or originality and just sit back and simply watch this movie, you’ll be less annoyed by its nature. It’s actually quite beautiful. It has a great score and many incredible shots to match. The locations, while bearing no impact on the plot, are vast and epic.
So, how well will this movie perform? Solely by its quality, it should flop. However, while it could do worse than the previous movies in the franchise, it will still make an incredibly large amount of money. It will surely top $500 million worldwide by the end of its run. It’s disappointing that this movie wasn’t a more worthy conclusion to this legendary property, but it’s also promising that people will still leave the house to go see something they know and love.
If anything can revive cinema, it’s the big franchises, like this one, that don’t need a grand slam every time to get people back in theaters. Movies like “Jurassic World: Dominion” need to succeed in order for better films to be made, but this one’s still a good time — just maybe not the best time ever.
