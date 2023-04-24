With their newest album approaching, the Jonas Brothers have released a new single, “Waffle House,” that hits close to home for the group and is relatable for listeners.
The brothers announced the new single on Instagram with a picture of the three of them at the counter of a Waffle House. The caption explains the restaurant’s somewhat sentimental to them because they’d go there to work out issues and think of ideas for their music. They also describe the meaning behind the song in the caption. “Waffle House” was born from a simple but powerful idea: “When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible,” the caption reads. It’s the second track from the group’s next album after the release of the song “Wings” earlier this year.
The single was also a surprise performance during their five-night Broadway show from March 18 to March 23. However, someone recorded it and leaked a video of the performance before the actual release. Many fans were writing comments about how they love the song and can’t wait for the real single to be released. They also performed the single when they were the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”
Before listening, some fans might expect a concept like “Poison Ivy” where the lyrics are about getting brushed by poison ivy as a metaphor for a toxic relationship. However, “Waffle House” is not a metaphor, but is just a humorous way to name the track. The song covers the concept of how siblings don’t always get along and fight, but always end up sitting down and making up. The pre-chorus and chorus say “'Cause if somethin' misread / Or if somethin' got said / Know before the night ends / No, don't get stressed, it's gon' get figured out,” which is a good way to portray making-up.
The song’s upbeat with production being different from previous singles but maintaining the traditional Jonas Brothers sound. While some songs have a rock feel, others have a pop/electric vibe. When listening to the instrumental portion, one can tell they used more subtle instruments like the piano and the acoustic guitar as well as a small electric keyboard. This combination gives a pop-like yet authentic feel to the song. The Jonas Brothers also used multiple backup singers for the song, unlike in the past when it was just the three of them or an additional two people. The interesting thing is it doesn’t have a specific tone that can be compared to previous songs, which is great because it feels like the band’s experimenting.
The way the Jonas Brothers vocalize is the same as usual, but listeners can hear this song means something different to the brothers. This isn’t a love song, a breakup song or a song about partying. It focuses on the concept of being siblings and you can hear in the guys’ voices it has a sentimental value to them. They sound relaxed, how you usually feel when one’s with their sibling.
The song was released April 7 on typical streaming platforms, but they also released a lyric video and YouTube short. It was an interesting choice because the band usually posts a traditional music video. The lyric video has a continuous color scheme of yellow, brown and white and the words pop onto the screen in a unique fashion as well as different-sized typefaces. They keep the same rotation for the chorus, but the rest appears differently. It’s a creative way to do a lyric video which adds a fun aspect.
Along with the words come still shots of the guys in the desert. Some of the pictures look candid while other pictures seem to be photo shoot-type pictures. Each one has all three featured in it which does emphasize the theme of brotherhood. When it ends, they have one specific shot of them that stays for a little longer than the other pictures. For Jonas Brothers fans that follow them on platforms like Instagram, you would notice the last picture is the same as what they have on the band’s next album cover.
The track is the second song released from the band’s upcoming album, “The Album,” after its hit single, “Wings.” They played some tracks during its Broadway shows, even though the album doesn’t come out until May 12. The guys explained this album would focus on where they are today in their careers and lives since all three of them are dads.
“Waffle House” was a great way to continue the hype for this new Jonas Brothers era. It’s upbeat, genuine and is a great way of representing family which is a major theme in the brothers’ lives at the moment.