Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 20 to 26 degrees in the colder valleys of the Allegheny Highlands to 26 to 32 degrees elsewhere. * WHERE...Locations along and west of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains, north-central Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&