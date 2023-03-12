Editor's Note: This review contains spoilers for episode 8 of "The Last of Us" and describes graphic imagery seen in the show.
This episode is intense. I knew what was going to happen, and it was still very difficult to watch at times. Despite the disturbing nature of this particular section of the game, the show executed this storyline appropriately while still keeping it shocking and impactful. While the episode focuses mainly on Ellie, it introduces a whole new group of survivors to flesh out the world of “The Last of Us” even further.
With Joel (Pedro Pascal) out of commission, Ellie must hunt and find supplies to keep him alive. After successfully killing a deer, Ellie runs into David (Scott Shepherd) and James (Troy Baker). They offer to trade their medicine for the deer Ellie killed in order to feed their own. It’s already pretty clear something’s going on — there’s no way she could’ve gotten off this easy.
But who could’ve seen this coming: At the very top of the episode, before the scene with Ellie, we see David giving a sermon about losing loved ones. We later find out these loved ones were the men who had attacked Joel at the university. An even scarier realization comes when they’re eating dinner. Preparing some meat in the kitchen, a cook asks what they’re making and another responds “venison.” All is well and good until we see David and James drag the deer into the dining hall. At that moment, it’s clear. Not only are these people being fed something more nefarious, but the girl from the opening scene is probably eating her father.
On the topic of this group of survivors, we get some great performances here. David’s already a disgusting and scary character in the game, but Scott Shepherd is just nightmare-inducing. Every antagonist in this series so far, even the infected, are really just doing what they have to in order to survive. Even Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), while hunting down Sam (Keivonn Woodard) and Henry (Lamar Johnson), was just trying to avenge her dead brother.
David, on the other hand, is evil: Murder, sexual assault, pedophilia and cannibalism rolled up into one horrible monster. His scenes with Ellie are hard to watch, but the exchanges between Shepherd and Ramsey are intense and engaging.
Ramsey can hold her own in a scene, but it seems she really shines when she’s able to bounce off of and combat her scene partner. That fight’s in full form with David and there are even moments when Ellie is scarier than David. Breaking his fingers and covered in blood, she is a grizzled fighter reaching a breaking point she didn’t know she had.
James is a nice inclusion into the series. While his face isn’t immediately recognizable, James is played by Troy Baker, the voice actor for Joel in the original games. He’s lent his voice to dozens of games and cartoons over the years, including The Last of Us. It’s really nice to see the voice that started it all represented for audiences who may not have seen him otherwise. He didn’t have a whole lot to do, but his performance definitely didn’t take away from this episode.
Later on, Joel is back, and he returns with vengeance. Joel has never been shown as a pacifist by any stretch of the word, but this episode is something else entirely. We see a side of Joel that he would never allow Ellie to see and he’s scary. This sequence plays out the same way as it does in the game, but instead of tearing through these men like he’s an action hero, it’s clear how excruciating every movement is for Joel. Pascal conveys pain and exhaustion while still creating such an imposing presence that assures he’s very much in control.
The ending scenes are some of the most brutal I’ve seen in a long time. As the lodging burns down around them, Ellie and David fight each other to the death and we see that same ferocity that’s hidden inside Joel is inside Ellie too. Ellie finally gains the upper hand and bashes David’s head in for 18 seconds straight — yes, I counted. Following this is potentially the most beautiful scene in the show so far.
Joel finally makes it to the cabin to see an inconsolable Ellie, who tries to break away from him before breaking down in his arms. Joel has spent the entire trip keeping Ellie at arm’s length, treating her like cargo and doing everything he can not to think of his daughter. At that moment, everything melts away and all Joel can say to her is “it’s okay baby girl.” They stumble off together, holding each other up, both hardly able to hold themselves up alone.
I watched this episode with my roommates and we had to turn on an episode of “Bluey” after the fact just to save us from going to bed on such a depressing note. The finale’s next and I’m hoping they don’t mess anything up. This show has been near perfect this whole time, but the game’s ending is just so perfect that I hope nothing changes.