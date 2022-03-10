Have you ever wondered what “I love you” is in Czech? Probably not, but if you’re inclined to know, it's “miluji těbe,” as Girl (Allie Lytle) says to Guy (Carter Crosby) under a starry night. In Enda Walsh’s musical “Once,” with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, it's the little moments like these that pack the biggest punch.
For director and choreographer Kate Lumpkin, visiting assistant professor of musical theatre at JMU, she calls “Once” an “everytale” — the story of when you meet that special person “who changed you instantly and then they disappeared just as quickly.”
It sounds sappy, but when describing “Once,” the term sticks. With a six-show run from March 1-5, the production given by the JMU School of Theatre and Dance and School of Music drove this theme home.
In the not-so-distant land of 1990s Dublin, Ireland, Guy, an Irish city dweller and street musician, and Girl, a Czech immigrant fleeing a neglectful husband, make an inseparable connection through a shared love of music.
While the story’s falling-in-love arc is at times cliche, there are enough twists in "Once" to give it a life of its own. With a blending of cultures and what Lumpkin described as "beautiful folk-rock pop music,” the audience won't be disappointed.
Crosby opens the performance with a resonant, pained rendition of “Leave,” before Girl, always curious, walks up to him for the first time. “That song you play, is it yours?” she asks intuitively.
Lytle said there’s much to admire about Girl.
“She’s definitely a giver,” Lytle said. “She believes in people, she trusts people and she’s also very headstrong and very blunt and very honest.”
Filled with funny innuendos and soulful songs, the 17 cast members don their Irish and Czech accents proudly while playing instruments they learned just for the production. With no pit orchestra, cast members took up violins, flutes, guitars, drums, piano and accordion to create a down-to-earth and lively soundscape.
Categorizing “Once” as an actor-musician musical, the show is "wild," Lumpkin said. “Some of these actors have picked up instruments they haven’t played in 10 years … They’ve memorized the score.”
Highlights from the first half of the musical include the “North Strand,” played by the cast with a joie-de-vivre that displayed their sense of camaraderie. A common theme in the show, Lumpkin said, is how your community can lift you up and bring you down and how music can communicate when you can’t.
Arguably one of the most passion-infused scenes in the musical was Lytle’s delivery of “If You Want Me.” With a nuanced and lyrically smooth voice, Lytle, alongside Crosby who’s behind a curtain, brought out a biting side of the story.
Opting for a 1990s style rather than the broadway and movie version, Lumpkin sets “Once” in the back stage of a theater in lieu of an Irish pub. A plethora of antiques, drawers, mirrors, carpets and bookshelves throng the background, while the cast rearranges an assortment of chairs and dangling ropes, giving the stage a sense of malleability.
When pressed about the stylistic changes, Lumpkin said, “Why would I do [the same production] when I have been given a gift to make something feel different?”
Bridget Gooley, a senior theatre major, compared the show’s costumes to walking into a Goodwill store in the ’90s.
“It’s really warm colors,” Gooley said. “I just felt very comforted by everything they were wearing … The clothing holds a lot of meaning,” she said, referencing the scarf Guy gives to Girl.
Filled with distinct personalities, “Once” showcases JMU talent. Billy (Preston Steele), a wingman of sorts to Girl, riddles off oddly funny lines and elicits laughs from the audience. The Bank Manager (Noah Hamadé), brings silliness to the stage, including the purposefully botched song, “Abandoned in Bandon.” Réza (Emily Steindl), a risque Czech immigrant, packs in the sarcasm, requesting a whiskey to seduce someone.
Preparation for the musical began in early January, and cast members memorized their scripts before the first rehearsal, Lytle said. With six 4-hour rehearsals a week and an even more rigorous tech week prior to opening night, their labor showed on stage.
“Preparing was intense,” Lytle said. “It’s so worth it because it’s just a place where you want to be and it’s doing work that you love to do.”
Although Lumpkin’s time at JMU is her first faculty position, she has extensive experience as a casting director, including founding her own casting company. Having guest taught at over 30 universities and colleges, Lumpkin said JMU students “blow [her] mind.”
“I am so unbelievably impressed every day with this group, their attitude, their ability to just get into it,” Lumpkin said.
Finishing the musical with a reprisal of the famous “Falling Slowly” song, Guy, now in New York City, and Girl, still in Dublin with the rest of the characters, sing a touching finale to their diverging paths.
“Even though they can’t be together, they’re giving a piece of one another through the music,” Gooley said.
With 18 songs in the production, Lumpkin said “Once” is a “musical for people who don’t like musicals” and makes it accessible to those who may be scared of theater.
“This show is all about connecting with people and finding beauty in the mundane things and the simple ways of life,” Lytle said.
Leaving the theater, that couldn’t be more true.
