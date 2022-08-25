In her memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, known primarily from her role as Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly,” speaks out about her childhood experiences and how they affected her life. This must-read has gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram and is selling out everywhere, not even two weeks after its release.
If you’re looking for a true story of growth and healing, this is for you. McCurdy provides an authenticity that reads like a friend telling you a story and, like a friend, you’ll cry and laugh just as she does. It’s relatable, it’s heartbreaking, but it’s so worth it.
McCurdy’s main audience are those who previously watched her on T.V. as children. While it’s still devastating to learn of her personal struggles throughout her life, McCurdy adds a comedic tone throughout the book to provide some levity. She retells some aspects of working as a child actor and dealing with fame from a young age, but the majority of the book centers on her relationship with her mother, Debra McCurdy.
McCurdy said her mother dreamed of being an actress, and after failing that dream, she forced Jennette into the profession at a young age. The book reveals that her mother controlled every aspect of Jennette’s life, such as monitoring her calorie intake, bathing her well into her teens and moving into Jennette’s studio as an adult. This control didn’t end until Debra passed in 2013; only then could McCurdy finally heal, she writes.
McCurdy recalls she first learned about calorie restriction from her mother when she was 11 years old. McCurdy writes about the truth behind her eating disorders, a topic that has recently gained more attention on social media. With a similar rise in mental health awareness, it’s important to share these experiences with the world to create an understanding and sympathetic culture. This makes it especially popular with her audience, as McCurdy’s writing is so authentic and relatable to many young people. From growing up watching her on TV, to a decade later reading her story, for many, it’s a connection to childhood but more importantly a connection to Jennette. This connection grows stronger as she recounts how she always felt isolated from her peers. This theme of never feeling known by those around you is one readers could also possibly relate to, and she puts into words what many can’t describe: “I yearn to know the people I love deeply and intimately—without context, without boxes—and I yearn for them to know me that way, too.”
McCurdy also writes negatively about her experience with Nickelodeon. This isn’t surprising to many fans, as McCurdy hasn’t been involved at all with the recent “iCarly” reboot. Following those details, she also reveals in the memoir that she was offered $300,000 to never talk about her experiences with the network, though she turned it down, McCurdy recounts this being a decision she was proud of herself for making. She writes about a character she calls “The Creator.” He created the show “iCarly,” and he’s a recurring character when McCurdy talks of her time at the network. He emotionally abused many of the actors, and often made those working with him highly uncomfortable, McCurdy reveals. This abuse at work and at home led McCurdy to feel a loss of her identity until more recently.
McCurdy’s vulnerability shines through like no other. In other memoirs, authors will often leave out intrusive thoughts or gritty details, but McCurdy doesn’t. She takes on the hard topics most wouldn’t be eager to talk about. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is hard to read without tearing up, but it’s worth every second. McCurdy’s decision to tell this story is brave, and readers are sure to feel her courage within the pages.
