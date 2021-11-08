The University Program Board (UPB) gifted JMU students with their first fall concert since before the pandemic Friday night. Jason Derulo visited JMU with a dynamic performance and had the audience on their feet and cheering the entire time. With iconic songs like “Ridin’ Solo,” “Savage Love” and “Take Me to the Other Side,” Derulo sang and danced his way into the hearts and memories of the JMU community.
This year's fall concert was held at the newly opened Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC), whereas previous fall and spring concerts were held at the Convocation Center and Wilson Hall auditorium. This gave some students a first glance at the new basketball stadium, as well as the first concert experience in what may have, for some students, been two years.
Opening for Derulo was JMU’s own John Archibald, also known as “DJ Tablaro.” Archibald is a senior at JMU and is a house and techno DJ from Richmond. His opening performance included remixes of popular songs such Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” People on the floor and stands jumped around and pumped their fists to the remixes while Archibald threw T-shirts into the crowd.
As 8 p.m. drew nearer, it was close to a full house as the crowd buzzed for Derulo to take the stage. Derulo’s name was chanted throughout the stadium as a representative for UPB thanked the audience for attending. Jae Murphy, Derulo’s official DJ, got the crowd energized with remixes of popular Derulo songs — at one point, the audience turned on their phone flashlights at his request, waving them around to the song. It wasn’t until 20 minutes after the publicized start time of 8 p.m. that Derulo made his way onto the stage, with the sound of the crowd roaring at first sight of him.
Starting the show with the well-loved, well known “Whatcha Say,” Derulo was joined on stage by three female dancers and two male dancers who accompanied him throughout his entire setlist.. “Tip Toe” and “Wiggle” followed shortly after. Derulo’s dancers seemed to steal the show more than the singer himself with their impressive moves, and during the song “Take You Dancing,” Derulo paired up with one of the female dancers in a sensual performance that was met with an eruption of cheers.
Derulo seemed to be lip syncing throughout most of the night, and he only sang about 14 songs, staying on stage for no more than 45 minutes. Although his dancing was impressive, Derulo didn’t make much of an attempt to interact with the crowd, and his songs felt rushed. When he did interact, he thanked JMU for having him in between songs and asked if there were any “it girls” in the audience before his performance of the 2011 hit song of the same name. He also talked about how quarantine and TikTok inspired him to create “Savage Love,” which garnered popularity over the app with a dance that goes along with the song. He performed both the song and dance for the audience, encouraging them to take part as well.
The music videos for “Swalla” and “Talk Dirty” were played on the screen behind him, with virtual appearances of Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz performing their respective parts. Smoke shot out from the stage during Derulo’s performances of “Trumpets,” and Derulo teased the audience by taking his jacket and tank top off during “Swalla” and “Ridin’ Solo.”
One memorable moment of the concert was Derulo’s performance of “In My Head,” which was met with the lights of the audience’s phones waving back and forth to the melody. The stadium looked like a sky full of stars as Derulo moved on to the next song, “The Other Side.”
After serenading the audience with the end of “Talk Dirty,” Derulo finished with a show-stopping performance of “Want to Want Me,” which had the crowd roaring and wanting more. This was by far the best song Derulo performed, as it brought the house down and Derulo gave it his all. Derulo thanked JMU again for having him and left the stage, wrapping the show up in a little over an hour. After the concert, people were still buzzing from excitement over Derulo’s performance, making it a night to remember.
