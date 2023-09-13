When it comes to country/folk music, Tyler Childers has always been a prominent figure. On Sept. 8, Childers released his sixth album, “Rustin’ in the Rain.”
I’ve always been a fan of Childers’ music. Personally, “Country Squire” has been my favorite album of his, but “Rustin in the Rain” is a pleasing listening experience. My favorite song on the album is “In Your Love.” This song has garnered quite a bit of attention, not for its lyrics, but for the music video.
The “In Your Love” music video is focused on a developing love story between two gay coal miners in the ’50s. Because Childers’ audience has split political views, some were for and some were against the content of the video. It’s important to mention Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” music video was released weeks before Childers’. Aldean was accused of portraying racism through both the lyrics and video of his controversial single, which has fostered a conversation between the two productions.
Regardless, Childers was able to calm the storm with his new studio album, which features seven tracks that highlight Childers’ classic gritty voice. Throughout Childers’ musical career, his appreciation for the working class shows through his lyrics. For example, “Percheron Mules” includes lyrics such as “Give me the big ole Mammoth Jacks” and “Throwing mules the size of tanks.”
The song’s subject seems to follow a farmer who doesn’t need people or machines to do his work, but rather Percheron mares and Mammoth Jack donkeys. I enjoyed the up-tempo nature of this song with a host of instruments plugging away in the background. I was reminded of line dancing when I heard this song, and I think it does a fantastic job of breaking the album up from its slower and more emotional tracks.
Speaking of emotional songs, “Space and Time” was a swan song of love. And, by golly, I almost shed a tear listening to it. It’s a slower song, but the lyrics made me gravitate to a place of compassion for my loved ones and even those who’ve done me wrong. I feel Childers’ message was, “Hey, we are all going to die. So, I’m going to tell you I love you before my time comes.”
I focused on the piano throughout the track. The brilliance of Childers’ musical composition is shown in this song. If you feel like crying, just crank this track.
“Help Me Make It Through the Night” also conveys heartfelt emotions. Originally written by Kris Kristofferson, Childers decided to cover the track in his new album, and I’m not mad about it. I almost feel Childers could make any song good with the sheer power of his gifted voice.
This song mainly focuses on an intimate night shared by a couple. Lyrics like “Let the devil take tomorrow” and “And it’s so sad to be alone” make me believe this person is scared of the world but finds comfort in their partner. I liked this track because of the background music. The harmony of the guitar, piano, and drums made me feel as if I were walking on hot sand at an illustrious beach.
The song’s meaning was interesting, and that’s what took the cake for me. As I was listening to the song, I started to feel sympathetic for the person who felt scared of the uncontrollable. However, it was beautiful how they described their lover providing comfort during times of distress.
“Rustin’ in The Rain,” “Phone Calls and Emails” and “Luke 2:8-10” were good songs, but not my favorites. The other tracks created the soul of this album. However, I thought these three songs were a nice addition. They served as an incredible lead-up to the songs I thought were the heavy hitters in this album.
“Rustin’ in The Rain” was fun and uptempo. But, honestly, it was my least favorite song on the album. It’s just another classic Childers love song and didn’t give me a sense of uniqueness.
“Phone Calls and Emails” was another slow song on the album. The lyrics are beautiful and pair well with the instruments, but it was just too slow for me. I got bored midway through the track.
“Luke 2:8-10” was my favorite out of the three. It’s a song that’s heavily influenced by religion. For instance, it sounded like there was a church choir in the background. Listening to this song proved to be a spiritual experience, and it’s nice to see Childers experimenting with different styles of music.
This album made me experience a roller coaster of emotions, but that’s Childers’ music in a nutshell. The man can simply not make a bad song. I loved all his past albums, and he keeps me wanting more with this new album. He took the political uproar from Aldean’s controversy and smoothed things out with his creativity and godly voice.